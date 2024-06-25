NVIDIA drops 10% in just three days after becoming world's most valuable company

NVIDIA became the world's most valuable company last week, and now the company's share price has entered into a decline by dropping 13% in just three days.

It was only a few weeks ago that NVIDIA passed Apple in being the most valuable publicly traded company, and then a week later, NVIDIA received a staggering $3.3 trillion market valuation, making it the most-valuable publicly traded company in the world.

After reaching the top of the company valuation food chain, the green team decided to dilute its shares, bringing its price per share down to $150. However, as the market opened on Monday, NVIDIA's share price took a downward turn, dropping to $118.11 per share and marking the third consecutive day of reducing prices.

Since its peak, NVIDIA's share price has dropped 13%, which is also being felt across many other technology companies that are involved in the mass development of AI-powered products and services. For example, Super Micro Computer, which sells servers outfitted with NVIDIA's AI GPUs, dropped 8.7%, and Dell, which also competes in the same market, fell 5.2%. Furthermore, chip designer Arm dropped 5.8%, and semiconductor giants Qualcomm and Broadcom fell 5.5 and 3.7%, respectively.

The NVIDIA party may not be over, though, as the green team prepares to launch its next-generation AI GPUs under "Blackwell" naming. These fresh GPUs are expected to be the most powerful AI GPUs on the market and will undoubtedly be purchased by large tech companies interested in training various AI models. Elon Musk has already expressed interest in purchasing $9 billion worth of Blackwell GPUs when they release to train xAI's Grok.

