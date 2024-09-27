Intel responds to Arm potentially buying its product division

Intel has been struggling since its 13th and 14th gen CPUs were officially recognized as having faults, and reports indicate Arm wants to buy its business.

Intel has been in hot water for quite some time now, and the problems were particularly exacerbated when it broke consumer trust with the sloppy response to its now officially recognized problems with its 13th and 14th gen desktop CPUs.

The result of this tumultuous time for Intel has resulted in the company selling off its remainder of Arm Holdings shares, equating to a sale of $146 million, a 15% reduction in its global workforce (15,000 people), and a downward spiral stock value that has reduced by 59% over the course of 2024. Recent reports indicate Arm approached Intel about potentially acquiring the company's product division, and according to a recent report from Bloomberg published on Thursday, Arm's offer was rejected.

The Bloomberg report cited anonymous people familiar with the matter and didn't mention any specifics, such as financial details or whether the talks between the companies are continuing or over. What is known is that Arm showed very little interest in purchasing Intel's manufacturing capabilities, and instead they just wanted its product division, which encompasses Intel's CPUs designed for desktop PCs, servers, networking equipment and more.

Bloomberg noted that representatives from both Intel and Arm declined to comment on the story. As for the Intel CPU issues, MSI recently announced a new BIOS update is available for a selection of its motherboards, and within it contains the fix for affected 13th and 14th gen Intel CPUs.

