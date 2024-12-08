All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA signs deal with Cloud in Thailand to build the nation's first sovereign AI project

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announces 'cloud partner' venture with Siam.AI Cloud, Thailand's first NVIDIA Cloud Partner for sovereign AI supercomputer project.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced a "sovereign AI" project in Thailand with Siam.AI Cloud, the first Thai NVIDIA Cloud Partner. This initiative aims to enhance Thailand's AI infrastructure and data capabilities. Siam.AI Cloud launched a high-performance GPU cluster and plans further expansions to support national digital transformation.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang attended the AI Vision event in Thailand last week, announcing a "sovereign AI" project with local AI company Siam.AI Cloud, the country's first Thai NVIDIA Cloud Partner.

NVIDIA signs deal with Cloud in Thailand to build the nation's first sovereign AI project 65
2

In a new post from the Bangkok Post, we're learning that Siam.AI Cloud also announced comprehensive partnerships with leading institutions to drive the national digital transformation with "sovereign AI". NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has talked about sovereign AI many times in the past (in the links below) which refers to a nation's ability to provide AI using its own infrastructure, data, workforce, and business networks.

Jensen said: "Thailand recognizes the importance of having AI infrastructure and data. Siam AI Cloud is the first AI cloud in Thailand, the first AI language in Thailand, with the OpenThai GPT local large language model, and this is an extraordinary moment. And frankly, there are only 20 countries in the world that have done this".

Jensen told the crowd at the AI Vision event that AI infrastructure doesn't require huge amounts of money to build, at times just hundreds of thousands of dollars, but would substantially boost GDP, reports the Bangkok Post. Jensen continued, adding that in order to unlock the power of AI infrastructure, Thailand would need to mould the younger generation into a future workforce.

He added: "The data of Thailand ... it belongs to the Thai people. It is your natural resource. This AI industry will produce intelligence, a commodity that, though invisible, will be one of the most valuable resources in the world".

Siam.AI Cloud also officially launched its high-performance NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU cluster, with plans to expand with next-gen H200 Tensor Core GPUs, and GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchips.

Siam.AI Cloud CEO Ratanaphon Wongnapachant said: "Our mission extends beyond infrastructure deployment to establishing Thailand's sovereign capabilities in AI".

NEWS SOURCE:bangkokpost.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards.

