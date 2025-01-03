Microsoft preparing to spend $80 billion on new AI data centers in 2025 alone

Microsoft plans to spend $80 billion this year on AI data centers, with more than half of that projected spending through June 2025 will be in the USA.

Microsoft is celebrating the New Year, President Trump returning to the White House, and a new "golden opportunity" for American technology and economic competitiveness with the announcement of $80 billion of funds at the ready to create new AI data centers.

The company has marked $80 billion to build AI data centers ready for AI workloads of the future, in order to "train AI models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications around the world".

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith explained in a blog post: "As we look into the future, it's clear that artificial intelligence is poised to become a world-changing GPT. AI promises to drive innovation and boost productivity in every sector of the economy. The United States is poised to stand at the forefront of this new technology wave, especially if it doubles down on its strengths and effectively partners internationally".

It was only a couple of months ago that we were reporting news of Microsoft and ChatGPT maker OpenAI teaming up for an insane $100 billion AI supercomputer codenamed Stargate, and now the Windows giant is putting aside $80B to build out next-gen AI data centers. What a start to the year, days before CES 2025.