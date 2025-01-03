All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft preparing to spend $80 billion on new AI data centers in 2025 alone

Microsoft plans to spend $80 billion this year on AI data centers, with more than half of that projected spending through June 2025 will be in the USA.

Microsoft preparing to spend $80 billion on new AI data centers in 2025 alone
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft is investing $80 billion to build AI data centers to enhance AI model training and cloud-based applications globally. This initiative aims to position the United States at the forefront of AI technology and economic competitiveness. The announcement coincides with President Trump's return to the White House and the New Year celebrations.

Microsoft is celebrating the New Year, President Trump returning to the White House, and a new "golden opportunity" for American technology and economic competitiveness with the announcement of $80 billion of funds at the ready to create new AI data centers.

Microsoft preparing to spend $80 billion on new AI data centers in 2025 alone 15
2

The company has marked $80 billion to build AI data centers ready for AI workloads of the future, in order to "train AI models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications around the world".

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith explained in a blog post: "As we look into the future, it's clear that artificial intelligence is poised to become a world-changing GPT. AI promises to drive innovation and boost productivity in every sector of the economy. The United States is poised to stand at the forefront of this new technology wave, especially if it doubles down on its strengths and effectively partners internationally".

It was only a couple of months ago that we were reporting news of Microsoft and ChatGPT maker OpenAI teaming up for an insane $100 billion AI supercomputer codenamed Stargate, and now the Windows giant is putting aside $80B to build out next-gen AI data centers. What a start to the year, days before CES 2025.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$730.99 USD
$749.99 USD $826 USD
Buy
$479.99 USD
$479.99 USD -
Buy
$1450 CAD
$1450 CAD $1099 CAD
Buy
$706.98 CAD
$706.98 CAD -
Buy
£679
£899.99 -
Buy
$730.99 USD
$749.99 USD $826 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/3/2025 at 2:48 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:blogs.microsoft.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles