All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD RDNA 4 really might be just a 'bug fix' if all-new UDNA GPUs arrive in Q2 2026 as rumored

Unified GPUs are rumored to be coming sooner than we thought, and the UDNA architecture will supposedly be used for the integrated graphics in Sony's PS6.

AMD RDNA 4 really might be just a 'bug fix' if all-new UDNA GPUs arrive in Q2 2026 as rumored
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD plans to transition from RDNA to UDNA architecture for its GPUs after the RX 8000 series. UDNA will unify gaming and data center GPUs, with RX 9000 set to use this architecture in Q2 2026, much earlier than we anticipated.

AMD is abandoning the RDNA name after the (soon to arrive) RX 8000 family of GPUs, with the following generation after RDNA 4 set to be called UDNA.

RDNA 4 might be rumored to top out at the mid-range, but hopefully UDNA will give us higher-end rivals to NVIDIA models again (Image Credit: AMD)
2

RDNA 4 might be rumored to top out at the mid-range, but hopefully UDNA will give us higher-end rivals to NVIDIA models again (Image Credit: AMD)

That's what we're told by a regular leaker on the Chiphell forum, Zhangzhonghao, who explains that CDNA and RDNA, Instinct AI (data center) and Radeon gaming GPUs respectively, will both be brought under the same UDNA umbrella sooner than we expected.

AMD had already announced its planned transition to UDNA - one unified (hence the 'U') architecture - a couple of months ago. Hints were dropped that made us think RDNA 5 would probably still happen - and the move to UDNA GPUs would come after that - but if this rumor is right, the change will come through more quickly. RDNA 5 won't exist, with RX 9000 taking the UDNA name.

The leaker claims:

"MI400 [Instinct] and RX 9000 use the same UDNA, and the architecture uses an ALU design similar to GCN."

Zhangzhonghao believes that the UDNA (RX 9000) gaming GPUs will hit mass production in Q2 of 2026, or at least that's the 'tentative' schedule. We'd imagine it is tentative as well, as that seems awfully quick considering RDNA 4 may not debut until later in Q1 2025, so that's not much more than a year between these ranges - which feels unlikely.

Unless, of course, RDNA 4 really is a minor refresh or effectively a 'bug fix' for RDNA 3 as some have suggested in the past, in which case, that timeframe is entirely plausible. So, that gives us fresh hope that perhaps we might see high-end RX 9000 GPUs with UDNA, if AMD is planning something big in the way of change for the following generation after RDNA 4.

UDNA for the PS6

We're also informed that the Sony PlayStation 6 will use UDNA for its integrated graphics, and either a Zen 4 or Zen 5 CPU. The leaker further notes that Sony's upcoming handheld will also use AMD hardware, as could Microsoft's rumored effort - though the latter might go with Qualcomm rather than Team Red.

All of this speculation comes from the supply chain over in Asia, but there are no hints as yet to the potential performance of these UDNA gaming graphics cards. It's still too early in the game for that.

Take all of this with more salt than usual, we'd suggest, although as noted, AMD has already let us know it plans to shift over to the UDNA architecture in the future to unify its GPUs. Whether that will happen as soon as 2026, we shall have to wait and see.

Read more: AMD's RX 7000 GPUs are getting price cuts left, right and center - so should you buy now?

Photo of the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC 16GB Graphics Card
Best Deals: GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC 16GB Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
$489.99 USD
- $489.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/19/2024 at 11:25 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:chiphell.com, wccftech.com, amd.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles