Business, Financial & Legal

Microsoft hit with antitrust probe by US authorities over its cloud and AI practices

The US Federal Trade Commission has reportedly launched an antitrust probe into Microsoft over its practices in the cloud, AI, and infosec markets.

Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating Microsoft's business practices in cloud, artificial intelligence, and information security. Concerns include exclusive Azure deals, security breaches involving government emails, and Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI, potentially avoiding regulatory scrutiny. The probe aims to assess Microsoft's influence and compliance in these sectors.

Microsoft has reportedly been asked by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to provide information on its business practises in the following markets: cloud, artificial intelligence, and infosec.

According to sources who spoke to CNN, The Washington Post, and Bloomberg, the FTC has launched a probe into Microsoft and requested that the company provide the regulator with information on the three aforementioned businesses and others that aren't listed. What could the regulator be investigating specifically? As for cloud practices that could be in violation, European authorities have pressed Redmond over its deals being exclusive to Azure customers.

Microsoft security could also be another point of interest for regulators as Microsoft's products have recently become compromised, leading to foreign adversaries infiltrating government email accounts and making off with valuable information. As for artificial intelligence, European authorities are already questioning if Microsoft's close $10 billion partnership with OpenAI is intentionally designed to avoid the microscope of an official acquisition but still maintain the level of influence or control on the market.

Junior Editor

