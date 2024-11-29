Half of the team behind Assassin's Creed Shadows haven't made a game before

An industry insider has revealed Assassin's Creed Shadows is on track for its February release as previews/review copies are slated to drop mid-January.

TL;DR: Assassin's Creed Shadows faced a challenging development, with half the team being first-time game developers. Marc-Alexis Côté, a key figure in the franchise, highlighted this shift post-pandemic. Ubisoft plans to distribute review copies in mid-January, aiming for a February 14 release after addressing artistic criticisms and delays.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has had one of if not the most tumultuous lead ups to release out of the entire Assassin's Creed franchise, and now we have discovered that half of the team working on the project has never made a game before.

The news comes from legendary Assassin's Creed developer Marc-Alexis Côté who is known for his work on previous Assassin's Creed titles and is the current Vice President Executive Producer for the entire Assassin's Creed franchise. Marc-Alexis Côté spoke at the External Development Summit 2024, where he revealed that since the pandemic, Ubisoft has adopted a lot of junior developers, saying, "Probably half the team that's building Assassin's Creed is building a game for the first time."

As for other Shadows news, Insider Gaming has heard that Ubisoft will begin sending out preview/review copies of Assassin's Creed Shadows mid-Janaury, specifically the week of the 13th. Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson wrote that this is an indicator that Ubisoft is on track for the February 14 launch of Shadows, following the delay of the title due to mounting criticism over artistic choices and further polishing before release.