All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

China retaliates against Trump with investigation into top US tech player

China has launched an antitrust probe into one of the biggest tech companies in the US in retaliation against Trump's recent import tariffs.

China retaliates against Trump with investigation into top US tech player
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: China has initiated an antitrust investigation into a major US tech company as a response to President Trump's recent import tariffs.

The Chinese government responded to President Trump's newly implemented import tariffs against China by launching an antitrust investigation into Google.

China retaliates against Trump with investigation into top US tech player 6515665
2

China has responded to the 10% tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on imports from China, and according to reports, China has responded with a flurry of retaliation measures, with one including a new antitrust probe into Google. The new investigation is looking into whether Google has violated Chinese antitrust laws, and the investigation was announced only minutes after President Trump implemented the 10% trade tariff.

Notably, Google is quite familiar with antitrust investigation processes as the company has endured probes from the European Union, the UK, and even the US over its business practices. Additional retaliatory measures from China include the newly announced 15% import tariff on US coal and natural gas, along with a 10% tax on oil, agriculture equipment, and large-displacement automobiles.

As for Google, the company has been operating in China since 2000, and in 2006, the company launched the search engine Google.cn, which quickly was censored to comply with Beijing laws. However, in 2009, it held approximately 36% market share, but in the following year, it exited the Chinese market after the company refused to comply with the growingly stringent censorship laws imposed by Chinese regulators.

Photo of the Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop
Best Deals: Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$856.68 USD
- -
Buy
$1175.99 USD
$1176.99 USD -
Buy
$1349.99 CAD
$1449.99 CAD -
Buy
$856.68 USD
- -
Buy
$856.68 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/5/2025 at 9:58 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:theregister.com, apnews.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles