X officially says The Onion won't be getting Alex Jones' InfoWars accounts

X Corporation has filed an objection in a federal Bankruptcy Court to the transferring of InfoWars X accounts to The Onion, citing its own TOS.

TL;DR: X Corporation filed an objection to the transfer of InfoWars' X accounts, citing its Terms of Service, which state accounts are X Corp.'s exclusive property and cannot be transferred without consent.

It was only last week The Onion announced it was purchasing Alex Jones' InfoWars website from the media moguls bankruptcy auction, following the more than $1 billion in damages Jones was ordered to pay after being found guilty of spreading misinformation about the Sandy Hook shooting.

The Onion announced it purchased the Infowars website and said its goal of the acquisition was to "end InfoWars' relentless barrage of disinformation for the sake of selling supplements and replace it with The Onion's relentless barrage of humor for good". The Onion didn't reveal how much it paid for InfoWars, or if the deal included the website's social media accounts, which have now been brought into relevancy as X has filed a limited objection to the transfer of ownership of InfoWars' X accounts to The Onion.

X Corporation cites its own Terms of Service (TOS) agreement in its objection that was filed in a federal Bankruptcy Court on Monday. The objection states the following, "Because the X accounts are governed by the TOS, the TOS make clear that X accounts are X Corp.'s 'exclusive property." According to X's TOS, accounts cannot be transferred, gifted, sold, or assigned to other parties "without express written consent" from X.