Business, Financial & Legal

The Onion gets denied its bid to buy Alex Jones' InfoWars website

A bankruptcy judge has officially blocked The Onion from purchasing InfoWars from Alex Jones, deeming the bid put forward wasn't enough.

Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: A bankruptcy judge has blocked The Onion's attempt to purchase InfoWars from Alex Jones, stating that the bid was insufficient.

On November 15, Alex Jones confirmed that satirical website The Onion had purchased his conspiracy theory website InfoWars, following Jones being ordered to pay more than $1 billion in damages that resulted in him declaring bankruptcy.

Jones was ordered to pay more than $1 billion in damages for spreading misinformation about the tragic event that took place at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The $1 billion in damages caused Jones to declare bankruptcy, with some of his assets going to a bankruptcy auction, which is where The Onion won the bid for the InfoWars website. The Onion intended to turn the InfoWars website into "a very funny, very stupid website" with the assistance of "hall of famers" from The Onion and Clickhole.

However, Jones said he would push back against the purchase by The Onion, and it appears he has gained the favor of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez following a two-day hearing. According to reports, Lopez has denied The Onion's bid to purchase the website, saying he doesn't believe the bid is enough money. "I don't think it's enough money," he said in his ruling. "I'm not going to approve the sale...I think you've got to go out and try to get every dollar. I think that the process fell down."

NEWS SOURCE:gizmodo.com

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

