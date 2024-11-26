All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
AMD CPUs hit with incredible Black Friday discounts, save up to 56% on select chips

Black Friday is here nice and early and AMD CPUs prices have been slashed across Amazon, with savings of up to 56% on select chips.

AMD CPUs hit with incredible Black Friday discounts, save up to 56% on select chips
TL;DR: Black Friday has hit AMD CPUs, with some models reduced by up to 56%. The latest AMD and Intel CPUs require new motherboard sockets, which will be supported until at least 2028.

Black Friday deals are already upon us, making it a fantastic time to upgrade your system with those components you've had your eye on for some time.

Currently, the PC industry is moving through a new socket change on both Intel and AMD CPUs, as both of the respective companies' latest generation of CPUs require the latest motherboard sockets. Support for these latest sockets is expected to last until at least 2028, meaning if you grab one of the new AMD Zen 5, or Intel Arrow Lake CPUs, along with a respective motherboard, you will have a compatible motherboard for future generations of CPUs until at least 2028.

Below are some of the best deals on AMD CPUs currently available on Amazon, with some of the models, particularly the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, being discounted by as much as 56%. Notably, the Zen 3-based CPUs use the previous generation AM4 socket. AMD's Zen 4 and Zen 5 desktop CPUs require the latest AM5 socket.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler - 16% off - Current Price: $105.00 - Original Price: $124.99

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6-Core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler - 46% off - Current Price: $107.98 - Original Price: $199.00

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 6-Core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler - 47% off - Current Price: $83.58 - Original Price: $159.00

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - 33% off - Current Price: $267.75 - Original Price: $399.00

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6-Core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - 35% off - Current Price: $194.00 - Original Price: $299.00

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Radeon Graphics - 56% off - Current Price: $159.00 - Original Price: $359.00

AMD Ryzen 5 4500 6-Core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler - 47% off - Current Price: $69.00 - Original Price: $129.00

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017

