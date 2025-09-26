OneXPlayer OneXfly Apex gaming handheld announced: powered by AMD's flagship Strix Halo APU

OneXPlayer announces its new OneXfly gaming handheld powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 'Strix Halo' APU, with an 8-inch 120Hz panel, and 120W power.

TL;DR: The OneXPlayer OneXfly Apex gaming handheld debuts with AMD's flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, featuring 16 cores, 32 threads, and a powerful RDNA 3.5 GPU. It offers an 8-inch 120Hz display, adjustable triggers, and innovative silent liquid cooling supporting up to 120W for high-performance gaming.

OneXPlayer has just teased its new OneXfly Apex gaming handheld, the company's first debut of an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU-powered gaming handheld. Check it out:

The new OneXPlayer OneXfly Apex gaming handheld sports the flagship Strix Halo APU which features 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, an 8-inch 120Hz display (no word on resolution or panel type just yet), adjustable triggers, up to 120W of power with silent liquid cooling, and more.

AMD's flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU ships with 16C/32T of Zen 5 CPU goodness, a beefy RDNA 3.5-powered Radeon 8060S integrated GPU with 40 Compute Units, and support for up to 128GB of RAM.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Interestingly, the OneXPlayer OneXfly Apex gaming handheld can boost up to a lofty 120W of power, and to ensure that silicon stays cool under gaming loads, OneXPlayer is using "Silent Liquid Cooling" which is something we don't see inside of gaming handhelds.

AYANEO has a few gaming handhelds on the market now, introducing its Vapor Chamber liquid cooling system for its gaming handhelds, which is usually reserved for high-end premium gaming laptops. We don't know how the liquid cooling inside of the OneXPlayer OneXfly Apex gaming handheld works just yet, but it will definitely be an interesting thing to get some details on in the coming weeks and months.

4

OneXPlayer OneXfly Apex gaming handheld features (so far):