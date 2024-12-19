All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

OneXPlayer G1 compact gaming laptop: AMD Strix Point APU, detachable keyboard, 144Hz display

OneXPlayer's new G1 compact gaming laptop revealed: sports 8.8-inch 2.5K at up to 144Hz display, AMD's new Strix Point APU, and a detachable keyboard.

TL;DR: OneXPlayer has launched the G1 compact gaming laptop featuring AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores and 24 threads, and an RDNA 3.5-based GPU. It has an 8.8-inch 2.5K display, detachable keyboard, built-in game controllers, and supports external graphics via USB4 and OCulink ports.

OneXPlayer has just unveiled its new G1 compact gaming laptop, powered by AMD's new "Strix Point" APU, and featuring a detachable keyboard... check it out:

The new OneXPlayer G1 gaming laptop features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 5 processing power at the ready, backed up by 16 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5-based GPU. The G1 features an 8.8-inch display at a 2.5K resolution with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

There are USB4 and OCulink ports that allow OneXPlayer G1 gaming laptop owners to use an external graphics card, with the laptop weighing in at 900g. There's a detachable keyboard and two methods of controlling the G1 laptop: the physical keyboard itself, or the game controllers that are hidden underneath.

OneXPlayer G1 compact gaming laptop: AMD Strix Point APU, detachable keyboard, 144Hz display 06
4

The physical keyboard features buttons that are held in place by magnets, with the keyboard underneath featuring an alternate layout that uses capacative input. The game controllers on the other hand, are physical and distinct from both keyboards.

OneXPlayer G1 compact gaming laptop: AMD Strix Point APU, detachable keyboard, 144Hz display 07
4

The company teases on its Indiegogo page:

  • Compact Versatility Meets Next-Level Performance: The ONEXPLAYER G1 combines a sleek, compact design with a detachable keyboard and built-in controls for ultimate versatility. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ HX 370, it delivers exceptional computing performance in a portable form.
  • Detachable Keyboard & Built-in Controls: The G1 combines a sleek 8.8-inch form and 900g build with a detachable keyboard for work and built-in controllers for gaming. Switch seamlessly between laptop, console, and tablet modes for any task.
  • AMD Ryzen™ HX 370: Next-Level Performance: Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370, the G1 delivers cutting-edge performance. This processor combines incredible speed and efficiency, ensuring seamless gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven tasks.
Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

