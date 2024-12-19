OneXPlayer G1 compact gaming laptop: AMD Strix Point APU, detachable keyboard, 144Hz display

OneXPlayer has just unveiled its new G1 compact gaming laptop, powered by AMD's new "Strix Point" APU, and featuring a detachable keyboard... check it out:
The new OneXPlayer G1 gaming laptop features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 5 processing power at the ready, backed up by 16 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5-based GPU. The G1 features an 8.8-inch display at a 2.5K resolution with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.
There are USB4 and OCulink ports that allow OneXPlayer G1 gaming laptop owners to use an external graphics card, with the laptop weighing in at 900g. There's a detachable keyboard and two methods of controlling the G1 laptop: the physical keyboard itself, or the game controllers that are hidden underneath.
The physical keyboard features buttons that are held in place by magnets, with the keyboard underneath featuring an alternate layout that uses capacative input. The game controllers on the other hand, are physical and distinct from both keyboards.
- Read more: OneXplayer X1 gaming handheld: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, attachable controllers, OCulink support
The company teases on its Indiegogo page:
- Compact Versatility Meets Next-Level Performance: The ONEXPLAYER G1 combines a sleek, compact design with a detachable keyboard and built-in controls for ultimate versatility. Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ HX 370, it delivers exceptional computing performance in a portable form.
- Detachable Keyboard & Built-in Controls: The G1 combines a sleek 8.8-inch form and 900g build with a detachable keyboard for work and built-in controllers for gaming. Switch seamlessly between laptop, console, and tablet modes for any task.
- AMD Ryzen™ HX 370: Next-Level Performance: Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370, the G1 delivers cutting-edge performance. This processor combines incredible speed and efficiency, ensuring seamless gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven tasks.