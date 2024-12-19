OneXPlayer G1 compact gaming laptop: AMD Strix Point APU, detachable keyboard, 144Hz display

OneXPlayer's new G1 compact gaming laptop revealed: sports 8.8-inch 2.5K at up to 144Hz display, AMD's new Strix Point APU, and a detachable keyboard.

OneXPlayer has launched the G1 compact gaming laptop featuring AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores and 24 threads, and an RDNA 3.5-based GPU. It has an 8.8-inch 2.5K display, detachable keyboard, built-in game controllers, and supports external graphics via USB4 and OCulink ports.

OneXPlayer has just unveiled its new G1 compact gaming laptop, powered by AMD's new "Strix Point" APU, and featuring a detachable keyboard... check it out:

The new OneXPlayer G1 gaming laptop features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 5 processing power at the ready, backed up by 16 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5-based GPU. The G1 features an 8.8-inch display at a 2.5K resolution with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

There are USB4 and OCulink ports that allow OneXPlayer G1 gaming laptop owners to use an external graphics card, with the laptop weighing in at 900g. There's a detachable keyboard and two methods of controlling the G1 laptop: the physical keyboard itself, or the game controllers that are hidden underneath.

The physical keyboard features buttons that are held in place by magnets, with the keyboard underneath featuring an alternate layout that uses capacative input. The game controllers on the other hand, are physical and distinct from both keyboards.

The company teases on its Indiegogo page: