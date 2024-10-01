Windows 11 24H2 arrives out of the blue - here's what to expect on normal (non-Copilot+) PCs

Windows 11 24H2 is finally here, the annual update for Microsoft's desktop operating system for this year, and its launch has arrived rather out of the blue.

Microsoft notes that the rollout will be a phased affair, which is always the case with these major updates. So, if you don't get Windows 11 24H2 straight away, don't be surprised - the initial batch of PCs that the 24H2 update is piped to will probably be a relatively narrow selection.

As Microsoft becomes more confident about how solid the 24H2 update is, and that there aren't any big bugs - or truly nasty showstoppers - involved anywhere, the scope and speed of the rollout will be increased.

What do you get with the 24H2 update, when it becomes available for your Windows 11 PC?

The upgrade brings in Wi-Fi 7 compatibility for starters, for those with the hardware (PC and router) that supports the latest and greatest wireless standard.

Then there's an Energy Saver feature to prolong your laptop's battery life (and indeed to reduce the power usage of your desktop PC, for that matter), which includes recommendations for minimizing your carbon footprint.

Microsoft has also brought in improved hearing aid support with Bluetooth LE Audio, and Voice Clarity, a feature to enhance speech audio in video chats, removing background noise and the like, is also included (previously this was a Surface exclusive).

There are a bunch of interface improvements which range from HDR backgrounds for the desktop, to a streamlined UI for File Explorer, revamped Quick Settings in the system tray (on the right of the taskbar), as well as a fresh look for the lock screen (with widget info here, such as sports scores and local traffic info, as already seen on Windows 10).

There's also a fair bit of work on the Settings app which involves a new Linked Devices panel to help you manage all your hardware from a central hub (via your Microsoft Account), and that includes PCs and Xbox consoles. On the not-so-welcome side, however, comes the Game Pass recommendation card (read: advert) on the home page of Settings.

Of course, all of this has already been seen in testing at various stages throughout the different Windows Insider channels.

Copilot+ laptops get a good deal more, as you might guess (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Copilot+ PC extras

These are the changes for those on standard Windows 11 PCs with the 24H2 update, but it should be noted that Copilot+ laptops are getting a bunch more AI-related stuff, as you're probably aware.

That includes the big Recall feature that Microsoft just announced will be rolling out in November to Copilot+ PCs, with it going into testing later this month. There's also Click to Do - intelligent context-based suggestions for actions you might want to take in various apps and corners of Windows 11 - and a supercharged search that lets you find files with natural language queries (so you can locate photos by describing their content, for example).

Check for the 24H2 update under Windows Update as ever, though as noted, don't be surprised if you can't get hold of it right off the bat - you may have to be patient, and some PCs may be served with a compatibility hold (for their own good, of course, if they have potentially conflicting hardware or software).

