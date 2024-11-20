All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Microsoft officially unveils new Windows PC smaller than Apple's Mac Mini

Microsoft has officially unveiled its plans to launch a new miniature PC that's even smaller than Apple's Mac Mini, and streams Windows from the cloud.

Microsoft officially unveils new Windows PC smaller than Apple's Mac Mini
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft announced the Windows 365 Link, a mini PC designed for cloud computing with no local storage, set to release in April next year. It is smaller than Apple's Mac Mini and features multiple connectivity options, including support for two 4K monitors, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Only weeks after Apple unveiled its redesign of the Mac Mini line-up, Microsoft has unveiled a new mini PC that's even smaller than the Mac Mini and is scheduled to be released in April next year.

Microsoft has taken to its blog to announce the Windows 365 Link, which the company says is the "First Cloud PC devices for Windows 365". Microsoft states in the blog the upcoming device is strictly designed for cloud computing, and won't even have any local storage available to users. Moreover, Windows 365 Link measures just 4.72 by 4.72 inches and stands just 1.18 inches high, making it slightly smaller than Apple's Mac Mini.

As for connectivity, the Windows Links 365 will come with three USB-A ports, one USB-C port, an HDMI port, DisplayPort connections, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Keeping to connectivity, Microsoft has added support for two 4K resolution monitors, along with Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E. On the blog, Microsoft writes the device "takes seconds to boot" and "instantly wakes from sleep".

Additionally, Microsoft has designed Windows 365 with security in mind, with the upcoming device featuring a "locked-down operating system" that has "no local data or apps, and no local admin users." Microsoft explains that by "eliminating local data and apps, as well as admin rights, Windows 365 Link significantly reduces the attack surface, making it more difficult for malicious actors to compromise the device."

"Windows 365 Link also provides passwordless authentication using Microsoft Entra ID. This enables users to sign in with multifactor authentication using the Microsoft Authenticator app, a cross-device passkey using a QR code, or a FIDO USB security key," writes Microsoft

NEWS SOURCES:cnet.com, techcommunity.microsoft.com
