Intel to launch 4 versions of Nova Lake CPUs with bLLC: 288MB Core Ultra 9, 144MB Core Ultra 7

Intel will reportedly have four SKUs of next-gen desktop Nova Lake CPUs with bLLC (Big Last Level Cache) with differing core counts, ready to fight AMD's super-popular X3D processors.
The flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 series "Nova Lake" CPU for the desktop will feature up to 52 cores and 288MB of bLLC cache, while the Core Ultra 7 chip will feature up to 28 cores and 144MB of bLLC cache. It wasn't long ago that we were reporting on leaks that only Intel's new unlocked K-series Nova Lake desktop CPUs in the "Core Ultra 400S" family would feature bLLC cache.
In new rumors from @Haze2K1, we're hearing that Intel will have four SKUs with bLLC but one of them will feature a different core configuration. The four SKUs in question will feature two dual compute tile models which will be part of the Core Ultra 9 family, and two single compute tiles that will be ready for the Core Ultra 7 family.
- Read more: Intel's answer to X3D cache: 144MB of bLLC on next-gen Nova Lake desktop CPUs
- Read more: Intel Nova Lake CPU leak: 52 cores, bLLC is Intel's answer to X3D, LGA 1954 socket
Intel's upcoming dual compute tile "Nova Lake-S" desktop CPUs will sport 52 cores, split up into 16+32+4 (Performance, Efficiency, and Low Power Efficiency) and 42 cores (14+24+4) configurations. These processors will sport up to 288MB of bLLC cache.
The single compute tile Nova Lake-S processors will come in up to 28 cores (8+16+4) and 24 cores (8+12+4) core configurations with up to 144MB of bLLC cache.
Intel Core Ultra 400K series "Nova Lake-S" CPUs with bLLC cache:
- Core Ultra 9 "Nova Lake-S" = 16P + 32E + 4LPE + 288MB bLLC
- Core Ultra 9 "Nova Lake-S" = 14P + 24E + 4LPE + 288MB bLLC
- Core Ultra 7 "Nova Lake-S" = 8P + 16E + 4LPE + 144MB bLLC
- Core Ultra 7 "Nova Lake-S" = 8P + 12E + 4LPE + 144MB bLLC