Intel to launch 4 versions of Nova Lake CPUs with bLLC: 288MB Core Ultra 9, 144MB Core Ultra 7

Intel's next-gen Nova Lake desktop CPU leaks: 4 versions with 'bLLC' cache, up to 288MB on Core Ultra 9 processors, up to 144MB on Core Ultra 7 chips.

TL;DR: Intel's next-gen Nova Lake desktop CPUs will feature four SKUs with Big Last Level Cache (bLLC), offering up to 52 cores and 288MB cache in Core Ultra 9 models, and up to 28 cores with 144MB cache in Core Ultra 7 variants, positioning them as strong competitors to AMD's X3D processors.

Intel will reportedly have four SKUs of next-gen desktop Nova Lake CPUs with bLLC (Big Last Level Cache) with differing core counts, ready to fight AMD's super-popular X3D processors.

The flagship Intel Core Ultra 9 series "Nova Lake" CPU for the desktop will feature up to 52 cores and 288MB of bLLC cache, while the Core Ultra 7 chip will feature up to 28 cores and 144MB of bLLC cache. It wasn't long ago that we were reporting on leaks that only Intel's new unlocked K-series Nova Lake desktop CPUs in the "Core Ultra 400S" family would feature bLLC cache.

In new rumors from @Haze2K1, we're hearing that Intel will have four SKUs with bLLC but one of them will feature a different core configuration. The four SKUs in question will feature two dual compute tile models which will be part of the Core Ultra 9 family, and two single compute tiles that will be ready for the Core Ultra 7 family.

Intel's upcoming dual compute tile "Nova Lake-S" desktop CPUs will sport 52 cores, split up into 16+32+4 (Performance, Efficiency, and Low Power Efficiency) and 42 cores (14+24+4) configurations. These processors will sport up to 288MB of bLLC cache.

The single compute tile Nova Lake-S processors will come in up to 28 cores (8+16+4) and 24 cores (8+12+4) core configurations with up to 144MB of bLLC cache.

Intel Core Ultra 400K series "Nova Lake-S" CPUs with bLLC cache: