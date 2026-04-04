Intel Nova Lake 'non-K' CPUs may get bLLC to target AMD's X3D chips

TL;DR: Intel's Nova Lake-S desktop CPUs will increase from 42 to 44 cores, reallocating leftover 6P+12E tiles with integrated bLLC cache to mainstream non-K gaming processors. This premium bLLC lineup aims to compete with AMD's next-gen X3D chips, debuting at CES 2027 with a new LGA 1954 socket.

A new leak from renowned Intel tipster Jaykihn claims the premium Nova Lake-S desktop SKU will jump from 42 to 44 cores. This shift has left Intel with many 6P+12E tiles. These tiles, which feature bLLC (Big Last Level Cache) integrated directly on the chip, are now said to be repurposed for a new segment of mainstream 'non-K' gaming CPUs, set to rival AMD's next-generation X3D chips.

Leaks from last year detailed four primary bLLC configurations for Intel: a 52-core and 42-core flagship (both utilizing dual-compute tiles), alongside 28-core and 24-core single-tile variants. For the unaware, bLLC is Intel's response to AMD's X3D technology. While AMD vertically stacks a separate cache chiplet on top of the CPU, Intel integrates the bLLC directly into the Compute Tile's silicon, which will add to manufacturing costs.

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According to Jaykihn, Intel is shifting its high-end Nova Lake-S configuration from a 42-core to a 44-core design. This change removes the asymmetrical configuration planned for the original model. That model would have required pairing a fully-enabled 8P+12E compute tile with a binned 6P+12E tile, both with bLLC. The updated 44-core model likely uses two 8P+12E tiles. That being said, the leftover 6P+12E tiles, which still have 144MB of bLLC, are now being reallocated to a new segment of mainstream 'non-K' gaming CPUs. These CPUs are expected to feature 4 LPE cores in the SoC Tile.

This is an important shift because previously it was understood that Intel would gate bLLC behind its most expensive, unlocked K-series flagships. While the CPU will still be expensive to manufacture, it should make for a great rival to AMD's Zen 6 X3D options. AMD is expected to counter this by scaling its X3D offerings to 12-core configurations (up from 8) while potentially increasing its 3D V-Cache capacity. As with all leaks, final specifications may change.

It is important to clarify that, per the leaker, Intel is positioning its bLLC family as a premium offering above the already-premium K-series. This is to be expected. Much like AMD's X3D chips carry a premium over their non-X3D counterparts, Intel will also charge more for the extra silicon real estate required by the 144MB cache block(s). For example, while a standard locked Core Ultra 5 might hover in the mid-to-low $200s, and the unlocked 'K' variant sits around $300, a locked bLLC SKU utilizing those salvaged 6P+12E tiles may command a premium near the $400 mark. This is just a guess for now.

Intel's Nova Lake family of processors is expected to debut at CES next year. The rumored shift to the LGA 1954 socket will require users to buy a new 900-series motherboard. While this is disappointing for existing LGA 1851 owners, Intel has said it would work to improve socket longevity, as AMD has. And from what we can see, Nova Lake appears to be Intel's first proper response to AMD's gaming dominance with its X3D family.