All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Global Giveaway - Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9
Displays & Projectors

ASUS covertly teases 'world's first' 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor

ASUS has removed a teaser posted to Instagram that mentioned the 'ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM' monitor, which gives clues to an unreleased display.

ASUS covertly teases 'world's first' 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS removed an Instagram teaser about the "ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM" monitor, hinting at an unreleased display.

ASUS has either intentionally covertly teased an impressive upcoming gaming monitor or accidentally revealed what it plans to showcase at CES 2025 in January next year.

Gaming monitor names, while being very unattractive and difficult to remember, do typically reveal some information about the monitor. For example, the ROG Swift OLED PG32UDCM is ASUS's 4K 32-inch OLED gaming monitor. This is a good rule of thumb when shopping for monitors, as the number in the model name typically represents the size of the display. Why is that relevant? Well, reports indicate that ASUS teased the launch of new OLED gaming monitors with a post on Instagram that has since been removed.

The post poked some fun at the company's monitor naming choices and then showcased the following text: "What're we calling our newest monitor?" - "ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM." Notably, the PG27UCDM doesn't currently exist, and if the naming is anything to go by, it will be a smaller version of the PG32UCDM, which means it will be a 4K OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. The difference between the two displays will be pixel density, as the PG27UCDM will have a 166 PPI, ushering in incredibly crisp and sharp visual fidelity.

ASUS covertly teases 'world's first' 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor 5121
4
ASUS covertly teases 'world's first' 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor 516516
4
ROG Swift OLED PG32UDCM
4

ROG Swift OLED PG32UDCM

Photo of the ASUS ROG Swift PG32UCDM Gaming Monitor
Best Deals: ASUS ROG Swift PG32UCDM Gaming Monitor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$779.99 USD
$1069.99 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/6/2024 at 10:14 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, videocardz.com, tftcentral.co.uk

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles