ASUS covertly teases 'world's first' 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor

ASUS has removed a teaser posted to Instagram that mentioned the 'ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM' monitor, which gives clues to an unreleased display.

ASUS has either intentionally covertly teased an impressive upcoming gaming monitor or accidentally revealed what it plans to showcase at CES 2025 in January next year.

Gaming monitor names, while being very unattractive and difficult to remember, do typically reveal some information about the monitor. For example, the ROG Swift OLED PG32UDCM is ASUS's 4K 32-inch OLED gaming monitor. This is a good rule of thumb when shopping for monitors, as the number in the model name typically represents the size of the display. Why is that relevant? Well, reports indicate that ASUS teased the launch of new OLED gaming monitors with a post on Instagram that has since been removed.

The post poked some fun at the company's monitor naming choices and then showcased the following text: "What're we calling our newest monitor?" - "ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM." Notably, the PG27UCDM doesn't currently exist, and if the naming is anything to go by, it will be a smaller version of the PG32UCDM, which means it will be a 4K OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. The difference between the two displays will be pixel density, as the PG27UCDM will have a 166 PPI, ushering in incredibly crisp and sharp visual fidelity.

