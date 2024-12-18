All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang plans CES 2025 keynote: GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, and so much more

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will don his trademark leather jacket at CES 2025 with a huge keynote: expect RTX 50 series GPUs, and SO much more.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will present the annual CES 2025 keynote in Las Vegas, introducing the next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs and SO much more.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will don his iconic leather jacket and head to Las Vegas in January for his annual CES 2025 keynote, where we'll be introduced to the next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, and oh-so-much more.

2

We can expect a bunch of next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs to be unveiled, with the new ultra-enthusiast flagship GeForce RTX 5090 and its huge 32GB of ultra-fast GDDR7 memory, the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 graphics card being unveiled at CES 2025.

But, the company will surely have a bunch of new things to talk about when it comes to ray tracing, DLSS (hopefully DLSS 4 with the new RTX 50 series GPUs), self-driving cars and EV technology, AI, AI, AI, and so much more.We should also see NVIDIA and MediaTek show off their new Arm-based AI PC processor, which will launch in 2H 2025.

Gamers have been patiently waiting for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, with GPU shipments in Q3 2024 dropping as gamers are waiting for Blackwell-based graphics cards to hit the market.

The company issued a press release, teasing that NVIDIA is a driving force behind breakthroughs in AI and accelerated computing, technologies transforming industries ranging from healthcare, to automotive and entertainment. Across the globe, NVIDIA's innovations enable advanced chatbots, robots, software-defined vehicles, sprawling virtual worlds, hyper-synchronized factory floors and much more.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

