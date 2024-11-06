All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA moves orders away from Supermicro over dodgy financials, DOJ investigation

NVIDIA is reportedly already redirecting orders away from Super Micro Computer to other suppliers, in order to prevent supply chain disruptions.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is redirecting orders away from Super Micro Computer (SCMI) due to a DOJ investigation and the resignation of its accounting firm, Ernst & Young. SCMI, heavily reliant on NVIDIA as its biggest client, faces allegations of financial malfeasance.

NVIDIA is reportedly already redirecting orders away from Super Micro Computer, (SCMI) after the company has found itself embroiled in controversy... its accounting firm resigning on the spot, and a DOJ investigation.

SCMI's biggest client is NVIDIA, and its second-biggest client is an entity backed by NVIDIA... pretty much forcing NVIDIA to start redirecting orders away from SMCI to other suppliers. In a new report from DigiTimes, we're learning that NVIDIA has started redirecting its orders placed with SCMI, to other suppliers.

SCMI is now looking at allegations of financial malfeasance, a preliminary DOJ investigation, and the sudden resignation of its accounting firm Ernst & Young which was in the process of auditing SCMI. NVIDIA shifting orders for its new B200 and GB200 AI servers away from Super Micro Computer, with Team Green being its biggest client... isn't looking good at all.

Super Micro Computer has announced 3 major changes to its existing loan agreement with Cathay Bank:

  • An extension in the date by which the audited financial statements for FY 2024 have to be delivered from the 28th of October to the 31st of December, 2024.
  • An extension in the date by which the income statement and the balance sheet for the quarter ending on the 30th of September have to be furnished from the 29th of November to the 31st of December, 2024.
  • Super Micro Computer must now maintain a minimum unrestricted cash balance of $150 million "at all times."
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription
