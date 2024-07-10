New Copilot app is rolling out to Windows 11 and 10 as Microsoft looks to drive more adoption

Microsoft's new plan to push more folks to use Copilot appears to be debuting the new app for the AI in both Windows 11 and also Windows 10.

We've just received the latest cumulative updates for both Windows 11 and Windows 10, and interestingly Microsoft has debuted the new Copilot app in both of these desktop operating systems.

Microsoft clearly wants to get Copilot in front of more users on both Windows 11 and 10 (Image Credit: Microsoft)

Why's that surprising? Well, thus far, the Copilot app - which changes the AI assistant from an anchored side panel, on the right, to a freely movable app window, just like any other application in Windows - has only been tested in Windows 11.

However, as well as debuting in the release version of Windows 11, the Copilot app has suddenly jumped into Windows 10, as well (courtesy of the KB5040442 update for the former, and KB5040427 for the latter). Although note that the rollout of the app is going to be a gradual one.

As Bleeping Computer spotted, Microsoft told us:

"We are advancing the Copilot experience on Windows. The Copilot app is now pinned to the taskbar and behaves like an app. This gives you the benefits of a typical app experience. For example, you can resize, move, and snap the window. For existing Windows 10 PCs, the timing of availability and delivery method will vary. This might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually."

We're guessing the rollout will be a pretty slow one by the sound of that statement.

Seemingly the idea is to push more folks to use Copilot. There are a lot more Windows 10 users out there, after all - we've constantly seen the stats as to how Windows 11 hasn't fared well with adoption - and so Microsoft wants the improved version of the AI in front of them, so they're more likely to use it. Well, in theory, anyway.

