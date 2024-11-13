All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Microsoft adds a generative AI feature to Notepad, its simple text editor

Windows Notepad is getting a new AI 'Rewrite' tool that will let you highlight text and tap into generative AI to rewrite and change it.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Microsoft's Notepad, a simple text editor, is introducing a new AI 'Rewrite' feature in version 11.2410.15.0 for Windows Insiders on Windows 11. This feature allows users to rephrase sentences, adjust tone, and modify content length using generative AI.

Simple text editors offer a way to edit or write plain text without fancy formatting or other features usually associated with word processors. Generally used by coders and programmers, there are several text editors on the market, with Microsoft's Notepad being one of the most well-known.

Windows Notepad's new AI 'Rewrite' feature is coming soon, image credit: Microsoft.
2

Windows Notepad's new AI 'Rewrite' feature is coming soon, image credit: Microsoft.

Windows Notepad has been part of Microsoft's popular operating system since version 1.0 and has received numerous updates. While its core functionality has remained the same, new features and tools have been added. During the Windows 10 era, Microsoft added zoom capabilities to Notepad and the ability to highlight text and search for that phrase or text string on Bing.

Now, Microsoft is adding generative AI tools and features, currently available in Notepad version 11.2410.15.0 for Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels for Windows 11.

"With this update, we are introducing the ability to rewrite content in Notepad with the help of generative AI," Microsoft writes in the announcement. "You can rephrase sentences, adjust the tone, and modify the length of your content based on your preferences to refine your text."

How it works: highlight the test you want to be rewritten by AI, and the new Rewrite tool will generate three variations to choose from. You can also refine the output or customize the settings to match what you're after and then select Retry to get even more variations. Some options include making the highlighted text longer or shorter and changing the tone.

This preview of Notepad's new AI Rewrite tool is only available for Windows 11 users in the United States, France, the UK, Canada, Italy, and Germany. Notepad Rewrite is cloud-based and requires AI Credits, which are available to Microsoft 365 and Copilot Pro subscribers.

NEWS SOURCES:support.microsoft.com, blogs.windows.com
Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

