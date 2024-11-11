All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TRENDING: Grand Theft Auto 6 release date confirmed by Take-Two
Microsoft could copy Apple and rebrand AI features from Copilot to 'Windows Intelligence'

It's possible that Microsoft is quietly preparing to rebrand its AI features, such as Recall and its Copilot chatbot service, to 'Windows Intelligence.'

Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Microsoft might be planning to rebrand its AI suite from "Copilot" to "Windows Intelligence," as suggested by a template file reference. This potential change mirrors Apple's branding strategy with "Apple Intelligence."

Microsoft could be quietly planning a complete rebrand for its AI suite that is currently under the monkier "Copilot," according to reports from last week.

The report cites a template file for Microsoft's Group Policy Object Editor or AppPrivacy.adml, which makes reference to something called "Windows Intelligence". Notably, Apple decided to brand its AI features and services under the umbrella "Apple Intelligence," which was recently debuted across various Apple products in iOS 18.2 - and respective OS updates. As for Microsoft, the company may be internally referring to its suite of AI features as "Windows Intelligence," and this is no indication of a looming rebranding for Copilot.

Additionally, Microsoft has only been using the "Copilot" branding for a little over a year, and switching to "Windows Intelligence" would be an apparent play-by-play copy of Apple's approach. Microsoft recently rolled out a fleet of new AI-focussed laptops under the "Copilot" branding. These Copilot laptops are available in several prominent brands, such as ASUS, Acer, Dell, and more. Abandoning the Copilot branding would harm the marketing for each of these products.

NEWS SOURCES:techspot.com, tweaktown.com
