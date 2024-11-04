All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Science, Space, & Robotics

Scientists discover 2,000-year-old temple at the bottom of the ocean

Researchers discovered an estimated 2,000 year-old temple at the bottom of the ocean after mapping the sea floor ten miles off the coast of Naples.

Scientists discover 2,000-year-old temple at the bottom of the ocean
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Researchers have discovered a submerged Nabataean temple over 2,000 years old off the Phlaegrean coast near Naples, Italy. The site, once a bustling harbor for maritime trade, includes two large rooms and two white marble altars.

A group of researchers have discovered a submerged temple that is believed to be more than 2,000 years old and built by Arabian immigrants.

Scientists discover 2,000-year-old temple at the bottom of the ocean 2663
5

The discovery was detailed in a new article by the Cambridge University Press that states the 2,000-year-old temple was discovered off the Phlaegrean coast near Naples, Italy. The city was discovered off the coast of the Pozzuoli, a town near Campi Flegrei, located approximately 10 miles east of Naples. The article states the city was called Puteoli during its Roman-era occupation, and by mapping the seabed, the researchers were able to discover a collection of walls that measured 32 feet by 15 feet.

The article states they appear to make up two large rooms, and along with this discovery was the finding of two white marble altars, each of which were leaning against the wall of one of the rooms. The temple was reportedly built by Arabian immigrants from the Nabataean culture, and the location was once a popular harbor that conducted maritime trade, which the study states was primarily in grain. Due to the popularity of the trading location, the port was outfitted with a series of warehouses, the foundations of which can be identified in the above image.

Close-up images of the Nabataean temple
5

Close-up images of the Nabataean temple

Plan of the Nabataean temple
5

Plan of the Nabataean temple

Nabataean temple and the internal routes
5

Nabataean temple and the internal routes

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com
Junior Editor

