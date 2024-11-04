Scientists discover 2,000-year-old temple at the bottom of the ocean

Researchers discovered an estimated 2,000 year-old temple at the bottom of the ocean after mapping the sea floor ten miles off the coast of Naples.

A group of researchers have discovered a submerged temple that is believed to be more than 2,000 years old and built by Arabian immigrants.

The discovery was detailed in a new article by the Cambridge University Press that states the 2,000-year-old temple was discovered off the Phlaegrean coast near Naples, Italy. The city was discovered off the coast of the Pozzuoli, a town near Campi Flegrei, located approximately 10 miles east of Naples. The article states the city was called Puteoli during its Roman-era occupation, and by mapping the seabed, the researchers were able to discover a collection of walls that measured 32 feet by 15 feet.

The article states they appear to make up two large rooms, and along with this discovery was the finding of two white marble altars, each of which were leaning against the wall of one of the rooms. The temple was reportedly built by Arabian immigrants from the Nabataean culture, and the location was once a popular harbor that conducted maritime trade, which the study states was primarily in grain. Due to the popularity of the trading location, the port was outfitted with a series of warehouses, the foundations of which can be identified in the above image.

Close-up images of the Nabataean temple

Plan of the Nabataean temple

Nabataean temple and the internal routes