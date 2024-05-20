Bright blue-green meteor caught in jaw-dropping videos turning night into day

A stunning meteor passed through the night sky at speeds of more than 100,000 miles per hour, causing a bright flash of blue-green light.

Skywatchers over parts of Spain and Portugal were reminded of the incredible beauty of the cosmos when an asteroid entered Earth's atmosphere at extreme speeds. The European Space Agency (ESA) confirmed the space rock was traveling at around 27.96 miles per second, and the space rock was actually a small piece of a comet. Additionally, the space agency said the chances of finding fragments of the astronomical object was very low as it likely burned up over the Atlantic ocean at an altitude of 37 miles.

What is most impressive about the comet fragment is how streaked across the sky, with the Scientists at the CSIC (Spanish National Research Council) estimate the fireball covered more than 310.69 miles before "going extinct". The event was captured by many people in both Spain and Portugal, and has since gone viral on social media as hundreds of videos were posted showing incredible light display from various locations.

Bernardo Taborda, a resident of Lisbon, told Reuters he in the city with friends when the sky suddenly changed color to green.

"It almost looked like daylight ... we all looked back and saw it," Mr Taborda said. "It felt like a movie, we all looked at each other and we were stunned."

