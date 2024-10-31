Microsoft continues to fumble AI PCs: delays Recall feature AGAIN, now drops in December

Microsoft delays its Recall feature AGAIN, Copilot+ PCs won't get the new feature until December... stumbling over itself after criticism with Recall.

TLDR: Microsoft has delayed the release of its Recall feature to December, missing the initially promised October launch. The delay is due to security concerns, as the feature logs extensive user data. * Based on the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

Microsoft has delayed its Recall feature yet again, amid all the controversy, the company pushed its big Copilot+ PC feature into December (as it's now missed its promised October release)

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Brandon LeBlanc, senior product manager of Windows, in a statement to The Verge: "We are committed to delivering a secure and trusted experience with Recall. To ensure we deliver on these important updates, we're taking additional time to refine the experience before previewing it with Windows Insiders".

The company originally pulled its Recall feature from launch over security concerns -- it was logging everything, like, everything, everything -- ahead of the Copilot+ PC launch with Qualcomm. Now there are AMD and Intel processors with NPUs inside of laptops, and the big Recall feature launching in October, is delayed into December.

Microsoft's new Recall feature uses local AI models inside of Windows 11 on Copilot+ PCs to screenshot basically everything on your system, but offering the ability for users to search and retrieve things (kind of like photographic memory, but AI-powered for your PC and totally not used for nefarious things). An explorable timeline that you can scroll through snapshots of your system, looking back at what you did throughout that time.

The company has been changing the goalposts with Recall since its announcement, where it would not be made mandatory on Copilot+ PCs, and rather an opt-in experience that can be "fully removed". A baked-in spying device, that can be fully removed, says Microsoft of all companies... yeah, I don't believe it, and now that Recall feature delayed into December is not a good look for Microsoft.