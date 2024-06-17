Microsoft's controversial AI feature for Copilot+ PCs won't be there at launch

Recall has been under fire since its announcement on May 20, and now Microsoft confirms that it will not be a part of this week's Copilot+ PC launch.

After sustained criticism and widespread disdain, Microsoft will not roll out its controversial AI-powered 'screenshot everything you do on Windows 11, including capturing sensitive data' Recall feature as part of the Copilot+ PC launch. Instead, a revamped Recall feature will be available in the coming weeks as part of the Windows Insider Program (WIP).

Copilot+ PCs are launching this week without the controversial Recall feature.

Copilot+ PCs, which are basically laptops with CPUs equipped with at least a 40 TOPS NPU, are set to hit retail shelves this week. The Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite processor exclusively powers the first run, which, without Recall, will be limited to Microsoft's AI tools for photo and video editing, live captions, and Cocreator image generation. Plus, apps from third parties that require 40 TOPS of AI Performance.

This is for the best, as Recall has been under fire since its announcement on May 20. The controversial snapshot tool - designed to make it easier to search through your local PC usage to find documents, images, or anything else - was quickly discovered to be lacking security features. It would record things like passwords, banking information, and more.

On June 7, Microsoft announced that Recall, which was to be turned on by default on all Copilot+ PCs) would instead be opt-in, with the company adding extra security that would limit searching and other elements to specific users. Basically, you'd only be able to Recall your own Recal. A significant improvement over the first iteration, described by those in the know as an easy-to-access indexed database of unsecured image files.

"We are adjusting the release model for Recall to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider community to ensure the experience meets our high standards for quality and security," writes Pavan Davuluri, Corporate Vice President Windows and Devices, at Microsoft. "This decision is rooted in our commitment to providing a trusted, secure, and robust experience for all customers and to seek additional feedback prior to making the feature available to all Copilot+ PC users."