Microsoft announces Windows 11 24H2 is still coming despite Recall controversy

Microsoft has announced its continuing with the rollout of Windows 11 24H2 after racing major backlash regarding the Copilot+ feature Windows Recall.

Microsoft's controversial Windows 11 feature, which was expected to be released tomorrow for Copilot+ PCs, will not be available at launch, as the company caved to the public's concerns about privacy.

The Windows Recall feature, which indiscriminately takes screenshots of a user's desktop every few minutes, was widely criticized as providing a bad actor with an indexed folder of all a user's sensitive information (finances, passwords, sensitive content, etc.). Recall was meant to be released with Copilot+ PCs as a default option, but Microsoft announced on June 7 that it would instead be opt-in.

This June 7 announcement also included more encryption designed to make it more difficult for a hacker to access the Recall folder containing the screenshots. Notably, Microsoft quietly pulled the build of Windows 11 24H2 from its Release Preview channel, which contained the Recall feature being tested by Windows Insiders. However, Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 24H2 is back for users to download, but it doesn't include the Recall feature, and instead comes with fixes.

The company said the new update fixes Bluetooth audio problems, errors with BattlEye anti-cheat under Arm64, and small changes to the Copilot experience. As for Recall, Microsoft previously said it will be sent to members of the Windows Insider Program "in the coming weeks" before a preview is available for Copilot+ PCs.