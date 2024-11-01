ASUS launches ProArt Display 5K: pro-grade 5K (5120 x 2880) monitor costs $799

ASUS launches its new ProArt Display 5K monitor: 27-inch IPS panel with a native 5K resolution (5120 x 2880) at 60Hz, aimed at professionals.

TLDR: ASUS has launched the ProArt Display 5K, a 27-inch monitor with a 5120 x 2880 resolution, priced at $799. It features an IPS panel with 99% DCI-P3 and 95% Adobe RGB color gamut coverage, HDR10 support, and VESA DisplayHDR 500 certification. * Based on the content by Anthony Garreffa below.

ASUS has just launched its new ProArt Display 5K monitor, a new 27-inch 5K (5120 x 2880) panel aimed at professionals, priced at $799. Check it out:

The new ASUS ProArt Display 5K features a 27-inch IPS-based panel with a native 5120 x 2880 resolution, and is factory calibrated and Calman Verified, offering 99% DCI-P3 and 95% Adobe RGB color gamut coverage. ASUS specifies that a Delta <2 color accuracy, which is something high-end monitors need to achieve.

The 27-inch IPS panel has a pixel density of 218 ppi, some 2.6x higher than a regular 27-inch 1080p monitor, thanks to its huge 5K resolution of 5120 x 2880. The ASUS ProArt Display 5K "PA27JCV" features HDR10 support, and is VESA DisplayHDR 500 certified.

ASUS says that its new ProArt Display 5K has 77% more on-screen workspace compared to a 4K panel, so while you get tons of pixels, that 5K resolution will be mighty small on a 27-inch panel. But, the pixel density will make for some truly amazing clarity, and the factory calibration and Calman Verified stamp will have professionals with their eye on this new monitor, which costs $799.

