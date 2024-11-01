ASUS launches ProArt Display 5K: pro-grade 5K (5120 x 2880) monitor costs $799

ASUS has just launched its new ProArt Display 5K monitor, a new 27-inch 5K (5120 x 2880) panel aimed at professionals, priced at $799. Check it out:
The new ASUS ProArt Display 5K features a 27-inch IPS-based panel with a native 5120 x 2880 resolution, and is factory calibrated and Calman Verified, offering 99% DCI-P3 and 95% Adobe RGB color gamut coverage. ASUS specifies that a Delta <2 color accuracy, which is something high-end monitors need to achieve.
The 27-inch IPS panel has a pixel density of 218 ppi, some 2.6x higher than a regular 27-inch 1080p monitor, thanks to its huge 5K resolution of 5120 x 2880. The ASUS ProArt Display 5K "PA27JCV" features HDR10 support, and is VESA DisplayHDR 500 certified.
ASUS says that its new ProArt Display 5K has 77% more on-screen workspace compared to a 4K panel, so while you get tons of pixels, that 5K resolution will be mighty small on a 27-inch panel. But, the pixel density will make for some truly amazing clarity, and the factory calibration and Calman Verified stamp will have professionals with their eye on this new monitor, which costs $799.
- 27-inch 5K (5120 x 2880) LuxPixel™ AGLR display with IPS 178° wide viewing angle panel
- International color standard 99% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB wide color gamut
- Calman Verified with factory calibrated for excellent Delta E < 2 color accuracy
- Extensive connectivity including DisplayPort over USB-C with 96W Power Delivery, DisplayPort, HDMI and USB hub
- Light Sync solution support Ambient Light Sensor and Backlight Sensor for reliable color performance from the start
- Built-in Auto KVM allows for effortless switching between two connected laptops or PCs with a single keyboard and mouse
- Ergonomic design with tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustments for a comfortable viewing experience
- Green Sustainability: paper packaging and energy-efficient environmental standards