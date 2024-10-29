AMD could have a ton of reveals for CES 2025: Strix Halo, RDNA 4 GPUs, new X3D CPUs and more

You can also expect Kraken Point and Fire Range chips, plus new Z2 and Z2 Extreme APUs for gaming handhelds - there's going to be a lot to see.

AMD supposedly has a whole heap of revelations set for CES 2025, and that includes new RDNA 4 graphics cards, and Strix Halo APUs, among many other goodies.

On X, Everest flagged up a fellow leaker from Chiphell, Zhangzhonghao, who aired a long list of the products AMD wants to wow us with at the big Consumer Electronics Show in January.

In the laptop arena, that includes top-end Strix Point Halo APUs, plus 'Krackan Point' (Kraken Point), as well as next-gen Fire Range chips (to succeed Dragon Range).

With desktops, for graphics cards we have the RDNA 4 discrete GPUs that'll be revealed, and new X3D processors - the Ryzen 9950X3D and 9900X3D to follow up the 9800X3D (which is set to be released in just over a week, as you've no doubt seen - perhaps with a weightier price tag than we'd ideally like).

Finally, on the handheld front, AMD will be taking the wraps off the Ryzen Z2 and Z2 Extreme chips, to follow up on the Z1 series.

RDNA 4 goodness

We're heartened to see news of the apparent reveal of RDNA 4 graphics cards - albeit we must take all of this with appropriate handfuls of salt, as we don't know if this will all pan out, even if it is AMD's plan currently (that could always change).

AMD's RX 8000 (presumably) GPUs are much awaited in terms of the impact they'll hopefully have in the mid-range of the market, which is where Team Red's graphics cards will top out this time around. AMD isn't challenging NVIDIA at all at the higher-end, not until RDNA 5, which in theory will be a completely fresh architecture (whereas RDNA 4 is just a honed version of AMD's current GPUs, more or less - it's even been described as an RDNA 3 'bug fix' in the past via the rumor mill).

If the grapevine is correct, RDNA 4 graphics cards will be released at some point in the first quarter of 2025, so a CES reveal makes sense, and hopefully is a sign that the next-gen GPUs remain on target. Previously, there was hope that RDNA 4 GPUs would turn up later in 2024, but that idea has been abandoned at this point - there's still RDNA 3 stock to sell through, after all.

Let's hope for a jam-packed CES 2025 from AMD, then, and remember, NVIDIA's plans are no slouch either - we could see the RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 graphics cards unveiled, plus hopefully laptop GPUs from the next-gen Blackwell line-up, to boot.

