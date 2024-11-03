All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Gaming

Oasis AI and a single NVIDIA H100 GPU has created a playable 'AI Minecraft' at 720p 20 FPS

This AI version of Minecraft, which you can play for yourself, is entirely AI generated via the new open-world Oasis AI model from Decart.

Oasis AI and a single NVIDIA H100 GPU has created a playable 'AI Minecraft' at 720p 20 FPS
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Oasis AI by Decart is a real-time AI world model for gaming, demonstrated through an AI-generated version of Minecraft running on a single NVIDIA H100 GPU. It generates frames based on user input but lacks object permanence, leading to disorienting changes in the environment.

Oasis AI, from Decart, is described as "the world's first real-time AI world model" for gaming. It offers a real-time playable AI-generated version of Minecraft running on a single NVIDIA H100 GPU to demonstrate its capabilities. It takes user input, from movement to using a tool, to generate the next frame.

It's an impressive little tech demo because what you see isn't rendered in the traditional sense that we associate with gaming; however, in its current state, playing Minecraft at a heavily compressed 720p at 20 FPS isn't exactly immersive or engaging. It's more proof of concept - generating entire frames, physics, lighting, and mechanics after being trained on watching hours and hours of Minecraft gameplay.

After playing the demo, which you can do via the Oasis AI site, you will see one pretty big flaw with how it works as a game - there is no real object permanence.

When you turn around or backtrack, the Oasis AI version of Minecraft often rearranges objects or "renders" a different version of the environment you just saw and interacted with - which can be disorienting. So, it's more of an approximation of Minecraft than the actual game. Of course, Minecraft has been playable on tablets, phones, consoles, and PCs for several years, so it's not meant to be a replacement but a look at the potential of AI-generated open-world environments. And for experiences that aren't limited to being games.

"Oasis marks our initial foray into more complex interactive worlds and offers a glimpse of what we call and hope to coin a 'Generative Interactive Experience.'" Decart explains. "This new technology could change many types of experiences by creating interactive videos that users can control in real time. Imagine a world where AI models make entertainment more personalized."

What differentiates Oasis AI from similar AI-generated game examples that we've seen is that it can generate each frame with low latency and is optimized to run on a single GPU or multiple GPUs.

"This breakthrough stems from innovations across our entire technology stack," Decart adds. "We've developed a model architecture that enables low action-to-frame latency, coupled with proprietary system optimizations targeting specific GPU and server hardware architectures."

Photo of the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X
Best Deals: ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
$599.97 USD
$599.99 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/3/2024 at 5:51 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:x.com, techcrunch.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles