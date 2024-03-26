OpenAI Sora video tool large-scale deployment uses 720,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs worth $21.6 billion

OpenAI's impressive new text-to-video tool, Sora, loves some GPU compute power. New numbers from Factorial Funds estimate that 720,000 x NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs would be needed for peak times on Sora.

AI inference compute comparison (source: Factorial Funds)

720,000 x NVIDIA AI GPUs is a monumental amount of AI GPU computing power. With each costing around $30,000 x 720,000, that's $21.6 billion. Not only is it a mountain of money, but the amount of power at 700W per GPU is astounding, too, totaling 504,000,000W of power. Yeah, that's a lot of power.

Factorial Funds estimated that Sora used between 4,200 and 10,500 NVIDIA H100 AI GPUs for one month, with a single H100 AI GPU capable of generating a one-minute video in about 12 minutes, or around 5 x one-minute videos per hour.

NVIDIA's record-breaking revenue pushing the company over a $2.1 trillion market cap, as well as completely dominating the AI GPU market with 90%+ of the AI GPU market share powered by NVIDIA. OpenAI's new Sora text-to-video tool will be used by some of the world's biggest companies and people, so AI GPU demand will only skyrocket from here.

I would love to see a breakdown of NVIDIA's new Blackwell B200 AI GPU powering Sora videos, as it represents a gigantic leap in AI performance over Hopper H100.

Factorial Funds writes that if the inference compute in Sora-like models that achieve significant market share will see around 5 minutes of video generated per NVIDIA H100 AI GPU per hour "would be needed to run Sora-like models at significant scale, meaning that AI-generated videos achieve a significant market penetration on popular video platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

We assume 5 minutes of videos produced per NVIDIA H100 per hour (see above for details), equivalent to 120 minutes of videos per H100 per day

TikTok: 17M minutes videos per day (34M total videos × avg. length of 30s), assuming 50% penetration by AI (source)

YouTube: 43M minutes videos per day, assuming 15% penetration by AI (mostly video below 2 min)

Total videos produced daily by AI: 8.5M + 6.5M = 10.7M minutes

Total NVIDIA H100 needed to support the creator community on TikTok & YouTube: 10.7M / 120 ≈ 89k

The site continues, saying that this figure is "likely too low due to various factors that need to be accounted for: