Microsoft CEO responds to rumors Xbox paused game ports for PlayStation and Switch

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has inadvertently squashed the rumours that Xbox ports for PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch are slowing down.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has taken to his personal LinkedIn account to post his annual letter detailing Microsoft's current position and where it wants to be in the future in relation to where it is now.

Nadella covered everything from AI, infrastructure, Microsoft's achievements, and where the company is striving towards, and throughout the letter, the CEO touched on Microsoft's perspective on gaming. It was only recently that rumors began spreading that Microsoft was squeezing the breaks on its initial plan to bring Xbox games over to other platforms, such as the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation. These rumors came from Spanish insider "eXtas1s," but have now been proven incorrect given Nadella's recent letter.

According to Microsoft's CEO, the company will "continue to extend our content to new platforms," while mentioning the four trial titles that have already received ports - Grounded, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and Sea of Thieves. Nadella also mentions Microsoft's recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard and how it now has brought "hundreds of millions of players" to Microsoft's gaming ecosystem. Moreover, Nadella reveals Microsoft now has control over "20 franchises that have generated over $1 billion in lifetime revenue".

Nadella rattled off just a few of the titles - "Candy Crush, Diablo, and Halo, to Warcraft, Elder Scrolls, and Gears of Wars".

The previous rumor that Xbox was slowing down the number of ports headed to other platforms came with the caveat that Xbox hadn't canceled the plans entirely. However, that caveat still appears to be incorrect, given the sentiment expressed by Microsoft's CEO.