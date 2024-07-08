Fallout: London's release date is finally happening, devs 'waiting for the final green light'

It's one of the biggest and most ambitious Fallout mods ever, and it's finally (almost) here with Fallout: London's release just waiting on a final check.

The ambitious Fallout: London from Team FOLON is part Fallout 4 mod, part new game set in the Fallout universe. It was initially slated to be released in April 2024. However, with the arrival of Betehsda's Fallout 4 next-gen patch for PS5, Xbox, and PC, which coincided with the release of the Prime Video TV series, Team FOLON delayed the launch to ensure that they didn't run into any compatibility issues.

The good news is that the ambitious Fallout mod is now in the final stages of QA or Quality Assurance testing. Multiple builds with GOG and Team FOLON are "waiting for the final green light" before launching Fallout: London. GOG is distributing the mod due to its size, and yes, it will arrive with its own installer that will work with all copies of the game regardless of the PC platform or storefront.

"There has been a lot of speculation regarding our upcoming release, and we wanted to open up and clear the air for our core supporters," Team FOLON wrote on X/Twitter. "The bottom line is that we've sent several builds over to GOG for QA testing and are waiting for the final green light."

"It is in all of our interests that this final QA process is carried out in full, and we are very thankful that GOG is assisting," the announcement adds. "While it may seem like not a lot is going on, we can assure you that the heads of the department have been working non-stop behind the scenes during this time to make the release build as good as it can be."

