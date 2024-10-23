All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Amazon officially unveil star-studded cast for video game TV show 'Secret Level'

Amazon has officially unveiled the cast for its upcoming video game TV show, Secret Level, which is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video in December.

Amazon officially unveil star-studded cast for video game TV show 'Secret Level'
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

After the trailer leaked, Amazon officially unveiled the cast for its upcoming TV show "Secret Level," created by "Deadpool" and "L0ove, Death & Robots" director Tim Miller.

Following the leak, Amazon promptly issued DMCA takedown notices removing any easily accessible trace of the trailer. However, the names of the cast members attached to the project were still leaked, and Amazon has officially recognized the list in its own announcement. During a panel for the show at New York Comic-Con, it was revealed the voice cast for the upcoming anthology series will include Arnold Schwarzenegger ("The Terminator" Franchise), Kevin Hart ("Jumanji"), Keanu Reeves ("John Wick"), among others.

For those who don't know, Secret Level is a 15-episode anthology series that will incorporate legendary video game characters that have been pulled from popular franchises. Notably, the series will tell original stories set within the worlds of some of the characters, which will include adaptions from franchises such as PlayStation's God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Dungeons and Dragons, Mega Man, Pac-Man, Concord, Unreal Tournament, Destiny 2, Titanfall 2, Halo and more. Secret Level is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 10.

"SECRET LEVEL is a new adult-animated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the 15 episodes is a celebration of games and gamers. Games that inspired the 15 epic stories include Armored Core, Concord, CrossFire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, various PlayStation Studios games, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament and Warhammer 40,000. SECRET LEVEL, arrives on Prime Video December 10," reads the description for the Secret Level teaser trailer

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

