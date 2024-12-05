Amazon is giving away free games to celebrate its new video game TV show

TL;DR: Amazon will launch its video game-inspired anthology series, Secret Level, on Prime Video on December 10. The 15-episode series features original stories and adaptations from popular franchises like God of War and Ghost of Tsushima, with a star-studded cast including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keanu Reeves. To promote the show, Amazon is offering free games to Prime members, inspired by the series' episodes. Amazon will launch its video game-inspired anthology series, Secret Level, on Prime Video on December 10. The 15-episode series features original stories and adaptations from popular franchises like God of War and Ghost of Tsushima, with a star-studded cast including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keanu Reeves. To promote the show, Amazon is offering free games to Prime members, inspired by the series' episodes.

Amazon is set to launch its video game-inspired anthology series on Prime Video on December 10, and to increase hype for the show, the company is handing out free games.

Secret Level, the new 15-episode-long anthology series from the team behind Love, Death and Robots, will cover legendary video game characters that have been pulled from popular franchises. Notably, the series will feature original stories set in within the worlds of the characters, and it will include adaptations from popular franchises such as God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Dungeons and Dragons, Mega Man, Pac-Man, Concord, and others.

The new anthology features a star-studded cast, with some of the names attached to the project including "Arnold Schwarzenegger ("The Terminator" Franchise), Kevin Hart ("Jumanji"), and Keanu Reeves ("John Wick"), among others. As for the free games, Amazon is offering a selection of free games for Prime members, with many of the games inspired by episodes in the TV show. Below is a full list of all the free games, along with a code for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II in the Amazon Games App, becoming available on December 12.

