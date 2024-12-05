All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Global Giveaway - Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9
Gaming

Amazon is giving away free games to celebrate its new video game TV show

Amazon is celebrating the soon-to-launch video game-inspired animated anthology series Secret Level by giving away a selection of games.

Amazon is giving away free games to celebrate its new video game TV show
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Amazon will launch its video game-inspired anthology series, Secret Level, on Prime Video on December 10. The 15-episode series features original stories and adaptations from popular franchises like God of War and Ghost of Tsushima, with a star-studded cast including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Keanu Reeves. To promote the show, Amazon is offering free games to Prime members, inspired by the series' episodes.

Amazon is set to launch its video game-inspired anthology series on Prime Video on December 10, and to increase hype for the show, the company is handing out free games.

Secret Level, the new 15-episode-long anthology series from the team behind Love, Death and Robots, will cover legendary video game characters that have been pulled from popular franchises. Notably, the series will feature original stories set in within the worlds of the characters, and it will include adaptations from popular franchises such as God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Dungeons and Dragons, Mega Man, Pac-Man, Concord, and others.

The new anthology features a star-studded cast, with some of the names attached to the project including "Arnold Schwarzenegger ("The Terminator" Franchise), Kevin Hart ("Jumanji"), and Keanu Reeves ("John Wick"), among others. As for the free games, Amazon is offering a selection of free games for Prime members, with many of the games inspired by episodes in the TV show. Below is a full list of all the free games, along with a code for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II in the Amazon Games App, becoming available on December 12.

Amazon is giving away free games to celebrate its new video game TV show 651516516
2
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition (GOG code)
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition (GOG code)
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun (Epic Games Store)
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition (GOG code)
  • The Outer Worlds (GOG code)
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition (Amazon Games App)
  • Spelunky (GOG code)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine (Amazon Games App)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War (Amazon Games App)
Photo of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (slim)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/5/2024 at 9:39 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles