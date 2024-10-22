Amazon's next-generation nuclear reactors use Billiard ball-sized fuel to solve the big problem

Amazon is investing big in nuclear energy as the company believes that growing energy demands caused by expanding data centers will be need to be met with small nuclear reactors.

It was only last week that Google announced it was pursuing nuclear power to support the growing demand for data centers, and now Amazon is following suit. The exponentially growing energy demand is undoubtedly caused by the increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence data centers that require immense amounts of energy to operate. Amazon explains in the above video it has signed three agreements to support the development of small nuclear reactors called "Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)".

Amazon names Energy Northwest, which will develop four advanced SMRs that will be able to generate approximately 320 megawatts of capacity or enough to power 770,000 US homes. Additionally, Amazon has tapped X-energy, a company specializing in SMR reactors and fuel. X-energy's advanced SMR reactor design will be used in the Energy Northwest project. Additionally, Amazon has signed an agreement with Dominion Energy to implement an SMR project near Dominion's existing North Anna nuclear power station, which will have the goal of adding an additional 300 megawatts of power to the Virginia region.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

All of Amazon's selected regions are expected to see energy demand skyrocket over the next 15 years, with Virginia's forecasted energy demand expected to increase by 85% by 2029.