Intel Arrow Lake-S, Arrow Lake-HX CPUs spotted: 6, 14, 16, 24-core desktop, laptop variants

Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs have been spotted in new shipping manifestos, in both Arrow Lake-S (desktop) and Arrow Lake-HX (laptop) form.

We've seen new Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs in shipping manifestos already, but now we have more of the range: 6-core, 14-core, 16-core, and 24-core variants for both desktops and laptops have been spotted this time. Here's the full list so far:

Arrow Lake-S 24-core (LGA 1851) - 3.6GHz / 36MB L3 cache

Arrow Lake-S 14-core (LGA 1851) - 2.8GHz / 24MB L3 cache

Arrow Lake-S 6-core (LGA 1851) - 2.8GHz / 18MB L3 cache

Arrow Lake-HX 16-core (FCBGA) - 2.9GHz / 30MB L3 cache

Arrow Lake-HX 14-core (FCBGA) - 3.0GHz / 24MB L3 cache

So we'll have a trio of desktop Arrow Lake-S processors with a 24-core CPU with 36MB of L3 cache, a 14-core CPU with 24MB of L3 cache, and a 6-core CPU with 18MB of L3 cache. On the laptop side of things, we've got the Arrow Lake-HX processors in a 16-core part with 30MB of L3 cache, and a 14-core CPU with 24MB of L3 cache.

We should expect at least 13 different SKUs of Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs, which will include the flagship unlocked "K" series CPUs that will include the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K, and Core Ultra 5 245K. All of these CPUs will use the new LGA 1851 socketed motherboards, and the new 800-series platform that is coming later this year, and into 2025.

Arrow Lake will be the first gaming CPU with an AI accelerator, with up to 24 cores and 24 threads (8 cores based on Lion Cove P-Core architecture, 16 cores based on the Skymont E-Core architecture). Now we need to see what Arrow Lake can do at 5.5GHz against a 6.0-6.2GHz CPU with Raptor Lake, because that's a rather chunky 700MHz disparity.

