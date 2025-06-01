Intel's latest Arc graphics driver boosts performance on all mobile Lunar Lake devices

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
The Intel Core Ultra 200V Series of mobile processors, also called 'Lunar Lake,' were the first chips to arrive with integrated second-generation Arc 'Battlemage' graphics. Like AMD's recent mobile Ryzen APUs with integrated RDNA graphics, the Intel Core Ultra 200V Series represents a new era for APUs or CPUs with integrated graphics, in that they can play modern AAA titles with decent performance and image quality.
That said, most portable PC gaming handhelds have opted to use Ryzen APUs over Lunar Lake, with MSI's Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ being the only high-profile PC gaming handhelds with an Intel Core Ultra 200V Series processor. Intel rolled out today's specific GPU performance boost update to handhelds a month ago, with today's Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.6874 (WHQL Certified) adding these enhancements to all Lunar Lake devices.
It's a pretty big one, offering up to 10% more gaming performance on Intel Core Ultra 200V Series processors.
This is due to power management optimizations. Previously, the power balance between the CPU and GPU on low-power devices like laptops and gaming handhelds wasn't handled efficiently during gaming workloads. The new driver update rectifies this, with the bonus of improving frame pacing for more consistent and smoother performance.
This is the only major update in Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.6874; however, the release notes below list some game fixes.
Driver Version: 32.0.101.6874 WHQL
Highlights
Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs:
- Power management optimization previously introduced in 32.0.101.6734 for handheld gaming devices now available for all Intel Core Ultra 200V series (codename Lunar Lake) devices. Delivering improved performance and frame pacing with lower power modes.
Fixed Issues
Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products
- Farming Simulator 25 (DX12) may exhibit flickering textures during gameplay.
- Google Earth may experience an application crash.
Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products
- Autodesk Motion Builder may exhibit intermittent flickering on certain materials.
Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs
- Farming Simulator 25 (DX12) may exhibit flickering textures during gameplay.
- The Last of Us Part II (DX12) may exhibit black pixel corruptions.
- MechWarrior 5: Clans (DX12) may experience an application crash with certain XeSS presets enabled.
- Blender 4.4 may fail to complete rendering while using Cycles render engine.