Surface Laptop with Intel Lunar Lake processor spotted, new design launching in 2025

Copilot+ PC Surface Laptops with Intel Lunar Lake are on the way thanks to a Intel Core Ultra 7 268V-powered variant appearing on an auction site in China.

Microsoft plans to launch Surface devices with Intel's new Lunar Lake mobile chips. As seen on Reddit (thanks, Windows Central), a Surface Laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V processor went up for sale on the Chinese eBay-like website Goofish. The listing even stated that the laptop won't officially be available for purchase until 2025.

Surface Laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V processor, image credit: Reddit/Goofish

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 launched earlier this year exclusively with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips, marking the arrival of Copilot+ PCs with Windows on Arm tech instead of traditional x86 hardware.

With Microsoft mandating a minimum of 40+ TOPS of AI performance to be compatible with Copilot+ AI features, Lunar Lake is Intel's first mobile architecture that meets this requirement. This new mysterious Surface Laptop could be the current Surface Laptop 7 with Intel Lunar Lake or a Surface Laptop 8 refresh on track for next year.

In addition to the Intel Core Ultra 7 268V processor, the laptop features 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, making it one of the top configurations.

Microsoft's Snapdragon-powered Surface devices have received positive reviews, with many praising the extended battery life and performance compared to previous generations. In addition to having a powerful enough NPU for Copilot+, the new mobile Intel Core Ultra chips are efficient and feature integrated Intel Arc 'Battlemage' graphics.

The listing looks legitimate, with photos of the device and a screen displaying the Intel Core Ultra 7 268V in Windows Task Manager. It looks like a retail model (or potential sample), so odds are this new Microsoft Surface device with Intel Lunar Lake is on track for early 2025.