Laptops

Surface Laptop with Intel Lunar Lake processor spotted, new design launching in 2025

Copilot+ PC Surface Laptops with Intel Lunar Lake are on the way thanks to a Intel Core Ultra 7 268V-powered variant appearing on an auction site in China.

Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

Microsoft plans to launch Surface devices with Intel's new Lunar Lake mobile chips. As seen on Reddit (thanks, Windows Central), a Surface Laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V processor went up for sale on the Chinese eBay-like website Goofish. The listing even stated that the laptop won't officially be available for purchase until 2025.

Surface Laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V processor, image credit: Reddit/Goofish
3

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 launched earlier this year exclusively with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips, marking the arrival of Copilot+ PCs with Windows on Arm tech instead of traditional x86 hardware.

With Microsoft mandating a minimum of 40+ TOPS of AI performance to be compatible with Copilot+ AI features, Lunar Lake is Intel's first mobile architecture that meets this requirement. This new mysterious Surface Laptop could be the current Surface Laptop 7 with Intel Lunar Lake or a Surface Laptop 8 refresh on track for next year.

In addition to the Intel Core Ultra 7 268V processor, the laptop features 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, making it one of the top configurations.

Microsoft's Snapdragon-powered Surface devices have received positive reviews, with many praising the extended battery life and performance compared to previous generations. In addition to having a powerful enough NPU for Copilot+, the new mobile Intel Core Ultra chips are efficient and feature integrated Intel Arc 'Battlemage' graphics.

The listing looks legitimate, with photos of the device and a screen displaying the Intel Core Ultra 7 268V in Windows Task Manager. It looks like a retail model (or potential sample), so odds are this new Microsoft Surface device with Intel Lunar Lake is on track for early 2025.

Photo of the product for sale

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, windowscentral.com

Senior Editor

Email Kosta AndreadisFollow Kosta Andreadis on XFollow Kosta Andreadis on LinkedIn

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

