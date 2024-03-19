Samsung shows off next-gen GDDR7 at 32Gbps, with 28Gbps GDDR7 for GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs

Samsung displays its next-gen GDDR7 memory at NVIDIA GTC 2024 in both 28Gbps and 32Gbps form, with RTX 50 series GPUs rumored to use GDDR7 at 28Gbps.

Published
2 minutes & 18 seconds read time

Samsung has been showing off its next-generation GDDR7 memory at NVIDIA's GTC 2024 event, showing off 28Gbps and 32Gbps at the show.

The new picture of Samsung's next-gen GDDR7 memory comes from HardwareLuxx, which spotted the GDDR7 memory at GTC 2024. NVIDIA unveiled its next-gen Blackwell GPUs at GTC 2024, but they were using ultra-fast HBM3E memory, while GDDR7 will be baked into the next-gen Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series that will debut later this year.

Samsung says that its new GDDR7 memory has 20% better power efficiency at just 1.1V -- compared to the industry standard 1.2V -- much lower than the power-hungry 1.35V that GDDR6X memory modules consume.

Not only that, but Samsung says that the optimized circuit design leads to a 70% decrease in thermal resistance compared to GDDR6. This means we'll get super-fast VRAM inside of the RTX 50 series GPUs, but cards won't cook because GDDR7 memory temps are so high -- like the RTX 3090 could cook eggs on the back of it with the double-sided GDDR6X memory modules running at such high temperatures.

The fastest deployment of GDDR6 memory right now is inside of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card, which has 16GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 23Gbps bandwidth on a 256-bit memory bus. Remember, the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 features 24GB of GDDR6X, but it's only clocked at 21Gbps. GDDR7 memory is going to be really exciting for next-gen GPUs, to say the least.

Samsung GDDR7 memory features:

  • Capacity: 16Gb (2GB)
  • Speed: 32Gbps (PAM3)
  • Power: 20% improved power efficiency
  • Other features: Improved power efficiency with low voltage of 1.1V (surpassing industry standard of 1.2V), reduced heat in high-speed operation with new package materials, optimized circuit design (70% decrease in thermal resistance compared to GDDR6)
NEWS SOURCES:hardwareluxx.de, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

