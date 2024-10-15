All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Windows update spawns undeletable data on user PCs after being downloaded

Microsoft recently rolled out its new Windows 11 24H2 update, and it's been discovered that it spawns a small clump of undeletable data.

Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Microsoft has rolled out the Windows 11 24H2 update and according to some reports it contains a collection of data that users are unable to delete.

Windows update spawns undeletable data on user PCs after being downloaded 156651
2

It's not uncommon for Microsoft to include what many users would find unnecessary content within their updates, which are typically removed by those who are so inclined to purge their system of any unwanted Microsoft software. File remnants in various forms has been recognized by Microsoft who stated Windows keeps multiple copies of all installed updates from Windows Update, "even after installing newer versions of updates."

However, for those wanting to remove these unwanted files to free up storage, Microsoft provides the Disk Cleanup tool or the Windows Setting application. However, it appears that 8.63 GB of data cannot be removed from the system after downloading the Windows 11 24H2 update. The Register reports that regardless of how much a user deletes it or restarts Windows 11, it will still remain.

It was in July that Microsoft announced it was made aware of the issue with the excess unremovable data, which is part of Redmond's larger effort to change the way updates arrive to Windows 11. Microsoft announced in July it would add cumulative updates in Windows 11 24H2, which was decided upon as a strategy to reduce the file sizes of updates. As a result, a checkpoint is needed for the new update to start, which is likely this undeletable data.

NEWS SOURCES:theregister.com, theregister.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

