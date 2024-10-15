Windows update spawns undeletable data on user PCs after being downloaded

Microsoft recently rolled out its new Windows 11 24H2 update, and it's been discovered that it spawns a small clump of undeletable data.

It's not uncommon for Microsoft to include what many users would find unnecessary content within their updates, which are typically removed by those who are so inclined to purge their system of any unwanted Microsoft software. File remnants in various forms has been recognized by Microsoft who stated Windows keeps multiple copies of all installed updates from Windows Update, "even after installing newer versions of updates."

However, for those wanting to remove these unwanted files to free up storage, Microsoft provides the Disk Cleanup tool or the Windows Setting application. However, it appears that 8.63 GB of data cannot be removed from the system after downloading the Windows 11 24H2 update. The Register reports that regardless of how much a user deletes it or restarts Windows 11, it will still remain.

It was in July that Microsoft announced it was made aware of the issue with the excess unremovable data, which is part of Redmond's larger effort to change the way updates arrive to Windows 11. Microsoft announced in July it would add cumulative updates in Windows 11 24H2, which was decided upon as a strategy to reduce the file sizes of updates. As a result, a checkpoint is needed for the new update to start, which is likely this undeletable data.