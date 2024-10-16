I, Robot director accuses Elon Musk of stealing his vision with Optimus robots

Elon Musk has been accused of ripping off the popular blockbuster movie "I, Robot" starring Will Smith with his Tesla Optimus robot designs, which were recently showcased at a Tesla event.

Alex Proyas, the director of the cult-classic movie I, Robot, has taken to his personal X, formerly Twitter, account to share an image that directly compares scenes from the movie with mockups of what Tesla designs. Proyas wrote, "Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back, please?" The only real product Tesla has made in the image or at least is planning on bringing to market in the immediate future is the humanoid robot the company calls Optimus.

It was only recently that Musk showcased the Optimus robot at the Robotaxi event, where they were seen serving drinks, dancing, answering questions, and playing games. While it may have appeared that these Optimus robots roaming around the event were fully autonomous, they were actually being remotely controlled by humans, which explains the almost uncanny response time when it came to speech. As for the similarities with I, Robot, Tesla hasn't officially said Optimus' design is inspired by I, Robot, but the company did name the event "We, Robot".

