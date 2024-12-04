Meta 'taking an open approach' with nuclear energy, small modular reactors for AI datacenters

Meta AI training consumes more than the electricity grid, company is now looking at nuclear power plants or small modular reactors (SMRs).

TL;DR: Meta is exploring nuclear energy for AI training, aiming to add 1-4 GW of nuclear capacity in the U.S. by the early 2030s. They seek developers to accelerate nuclear technology deployment, reduce costs, and support decarbonization. This initiative aligns with Meta's goal for a cleaner, reliable, and diversified electric grid.

Meta is shifting into the warm arms of nuclear power for its AI training, with the company posting a new blog on its sustainability website saying that "we believe nuclear energy will play a pivotal role in the transition to a cleaner, more reliable, and diversified electric grid".

In the new post, Meta announces that it is going to release a request for proposals (RFP) to find nuclear energy developers to help them on their nuclear-powered journey. Meta aims to add 1-4 GW of new nuclear eneration capacity in the United States to be delivered "starting in the early 2030s".

Meta explains: "We are looking to identify developers that can help accelerate the availability of new nuclear generators and create sufficient scale to achieve material cost reductions by deploying multiple units, both to provide for Meta's future energy needs and to advance broader industry decarbonization. We believe working with partners who will ultimately permit, design, engineer, finance, construct, and operate these power plants will ensure the long-term thinking necessary to accelerate nuclear technology".

You can read the "Accelerating the Next Wave of Nuclear to Power AI Innovation" blog on Meta's sustainability website here.