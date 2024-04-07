Elon Musk says Tesla will unveil self-driving 'Robotaxi' on August 8

Elon Musk posts on X that Tesla will unveil its self-driving Robotaxi on August 8, with no controls for a human to drive, it'll drive YOU around.

Elon Musk said that Tesla will unveil its self-driving Robotaxi product on August 8, in an official post from SpaceX and Tesla's CEO on X, the platform he also owns.

Musk tweeted out with a simple: "Tesla Robotaxi unveil on 8/8," and that's it. The Tesla CEO talked about self-driving Robotaxis back in 2019 and did originally say -- and we reported on it, with the link below -- that he'd have them out on the road in 2024, and here we are in 2024 with Robotaxis to be unveiled on August 8, 2024.

Reuters published a report before Elon posted on X about the Tesla Robotaxi, with a story that said Tesla had scrapped plans to build a more affordable electric vehicle, somewhere in the $25,000 or so range. Elon accused Reuters of "lying" after their story went out about Tesla reportedly scrapping low-cost EVs, with Musk posting on X: "Reuters is lying (again)".

Musk replied to another post, which said "Robotaxi will kill public transportation is my estimation," to which Musk simply replied with "Yes".

In a reply to @WholeMarsBlog, with their post saying they had read through the Reuters article and that "you can tell the authors hate Tesla and have 0 understanding of how they became the best selling EV brand in the world. Very biased framing". Elon replied, posting "100% Reuters is the lair champion among legacy press orgs".

Well, there you have it: we'll see Tesla unveil its new Robotaxi on 8/8. See you there.