All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Gaming

Pokemon developer GameFreak confirms hack, apologizes for leaks

Pokemon developer Game Freak confirms recent hack and subsequent leak of information, issues a formal statement on the matter on its official website.

Pokemon developer GameFreak confirms hack, apologizes for leaks
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Pokemon developer Game Freak has officially confirmed it was hacked and apologized for the leaks in a recent statement.

Pokemon developer GameFreak confirms hack, apologizes for leaks 1
2

Over the last few days, we've seen lots of leaks and reports of new Pokemon games run rampant across the internet. The information was apparently gleaned from unauthorized access to Game Freak's internal servers, and the billion-dollar Pokemon steward has now announced that it was hacked back in August 2024.

The firm says that it has taken steps to ensure that these kinds of hacks can't happen in the future: "We have already rebuilt and re-inspected the server, but we will work to prevent recurrence by further strengthening security measures," part of the statement reads.

Check below for a machine-translated version of Game Freak's press release:

Notice and apology regarding the leak of personal information due to unauthorized access

Game Freak Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Satoshi Tajiri, hereinafter referred to as "the Company") has discovered that personal information of our employees and others was leaked in connection with unauthorized access to our server by a third party in August 2024. We sincerely apologize for the great inconvenience and concern caused to all concerned parties.

1. Leaked personal information Personal data regarding our employees, etc.* Item: Name, company email address Number of cases: 2,606 cases * Our employees, contracted business workers (including retirees and former employees)

2. Response to those whose personal information has been confirmed to have been leaked We are contacting the relevant employees, etc. individually. For those who cannot be contacted individually due to resignation, etc., we will notify them through this announcement and set up a contact point for inquiries regarding this matter.

3. Measures to prevent recurrence

We have already rebuilt and re-inspected the server, but we will work to prevent recurrence by further strengthening security measures.

4. Inquiries regarding this matter Inquiries from those affected by this matter can be made through the following contact point.

Photo of the product for sale

Pokemon Scarlet - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$53.99
$53.99$54.94$57.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/13/2024 at 2:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:gamefreak.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles