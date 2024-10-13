Pokemon developer GameFreak confirms hack, apologizes for leaks

Pokemon developer Game Freak has officially confirmed it was hacked and apologized for the leaks in a recent statement.
Over the last few days, we've seen lots of leaks and reports of new Pokemon games run rampant across the internet. The information was apparently gleaned from unauthorized access to Game Freak's internal servers, and the billion-dollar Pokemon steward has now announced that it was hacked back in August 2024.
The firm says that it has taken steps to ensure that these kinds of hacks can't happen in the future: "We have already rebuilt and re-inspected the server, but we will work to prevent recurrence by further strengthening security measures," part of the statement reads.
Check below for a machine-translated version of Game Freak's press release:
Notice and apology regarding the leak of personal information due to unauthorized access
Game Freak Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Satoshi Tajiri, hereinafter referred to as "the Company") has discovered that personal information of our employees and others was leaked in connection with unauthorized access to our server by a third party in August 2024. We sincerely apologize for the great inconvenience and concern caused to all concerned parties.
1. Leaked personal information Personal data regarding our employees, etc.* Item: Name, company email address Number of cases: 2,606 cases * Our employees, contracted business workers (including retirees and former employees)
2. Response to those whose personal information has been confirmed to have been leaked We are contacting the relevant employees, etc. individually. For those who cannot be contacted individually due to resignation, etc., we will notify them through this announcement and set up a contact point for inquiries regarding this matter.
3. Measures to prevent recurrence
We have already rebuilt and re-inspected the server, but we will work to prevent recurrence by further strengthening security measures.
4. Inquiries regarding this matter Inquiries from those affected by this matter can be made through the following contact point.