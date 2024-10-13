Pokemon developer GameFreak confirms hack, apologizes for leaks

Pokemon developer Game Freak confirms recent hack and subsequent leak of information, issues a formal statement on the matter on its official website.

Pokemon developer Game Freak has officially confirmed it was hacked and apologized for the leaks in a recent statement.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Over the last few days, we've seen lots of leaks and reports of new Pokemon games run rampant across the internet. The information was apparently gleaned from unauthorized access to Game Freak's internal servers, and the billion-dollar Pokemon steward has now announced that it was hacked back in August 2024.

Popular Popular Now: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 won't have huge price increase over RTX 4090 says leaker

The firm says that it has taken steps to ensure that these kinds of hacks can't happen in the future: "We have already rebuilt and re-inspected the server, but we will work to prevent recurrence by further strengthening security measures," part of the statement reads.

Check below for a machine-translated version of Game Freak's press release: