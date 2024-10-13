YEYIAN unveils 3 new PCs with Intel Core Ultra 200S CPUs: starts from $1699 with RTX 4070 SUPER

YEYIAN Gaming unveils 3 new Gaming PCs powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 200S processor, with prices starting at $1699 packing the RTX 4070 SUPER.

YEYIAN Gaming has just launched multiple new Gaming PCs powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 200S series "Arrow Lake" processors, check them out:

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

We have three new configurations that include Premium, Advanced, and Performance-Focused Gaming PCs that feature Intel's new Core Ultra 9, Core Ultra 7, and Core Ultra 5 processors. There are varying amounts of RAM, storage, GPUs, power supplies, and cooling inside of the new YEYIAN gaming PCs, with 12 different configurations to choose from.

Popular Popular Now: NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 won't have huge price increase over RTX 4090 says leaker

6

YEYIAN's new Advanced Gaming PC (YPI-OD265YC-47Y1N) (source YEYIAN)

YEYIAN's new premium Gaming PC features the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor, a higher-end GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card, 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, and a 2TB Gen4 SSD. The company includes multiple RGB fans pre-installed into the system, with a meshed pane for increased airflow.

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor inside of the new YEYIAN Premium Gaming PC (YPI-MS285KC-48S1N) is cooled with a 360mm AIO cooler, allowing for some overclocking while Windows 11 Home is also pre-installed. This configuration (285K + RTX 4080 16GB + 32GB RAM + 2TB Gen4 SSD) costs $2699.

6

YEYIAN's new Premium Gaming PC (YPI-MS285KC-48S1N) (source YEYIAN)

Next up we've got YEYIAN's new Advanced Gaming PC (YPI-OD265YC-47Y1N) which features the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB graphics card, with 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM and 2TB Gen4 SSD storage. On the cooling side of things, we're bumped down to a 240mm AIO cooler, pre-installed RGB fans, and Windows 11 Home also pre-installed. This system starts at $2099 in its base configuration.

YEYIAN's new Gaming PCs are available for pre-order on Amazon right now, their official website, and Newegg.