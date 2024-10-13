All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Computer Systems

YEYIAN unveils 3 new PCs with Intel Core Ultra 200S CPUs: starts from $1699 with RTX 4070 SUPER

YEYIAN Gaming unveils 3 new Gaming PCs powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 200S processor, with prices starting at $1699 packing the RTX 4070 SUPER.

YEYIAN unveils 3 new PCs with Intel Core Ultra 200S CPUs: starts from $1699 with RTX 4070 SUPER
Published
YEYIAN Gaming has just launched multiple new Gaming PCs powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 200S series "Arrow Lake" processors, check them out:

We have three new configurations that include Premium, Advanced, and Performance-Focused Gaming PCs that feature Intel's new Core Ultra 9, Core Ultra 7, and Core Ultra 5 processors. There are varying amounts of RAM, storage, GPUs, power supplies, and cooling inside of the new YEYIAN gaming PCs, with 12 different configurations to choose from.

YEYIAN's new Advanced Gaming PC (YPI-OD265YC-47Y1N) (source YEYIAN)
YEYIAN's new Advanced Gaming PC (YPI-OD265YC-47Y1N) (source YEYIAN)

YEYIAN's new premium Gaming PC features the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor, a higher-end GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics card, 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, and a 2TB Gen4 SSD. The company includes multiple RGB fans pre-installed into the system, with a meshed pane for increased airflow.

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor inside of the new YEYIAN Premium Gaming PC (YPI-MS285KC-48S1N) is cooled with a 360mm AIO cooler, allowing for some overclocking while Windows 11 Home is also pre-installed. This configuration (285K + RTX 4080 16GB + 32GB RAM + 2TB Gen4 SSD) costs $2699.

YEYIAN's new Premium Gaming PC (YPI-MS285KC-48S1N) (source YEYIAN)
YEYIAN's new Premium Gaming PC (YPI-MS285KC-48S1N) (source YEYIAN)

Next up we've got YEYIAN's new Advanced Gaming PC (YPI-OD265YC-47Y1N) which features the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K processor, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB graphics card, with 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM and 2TB Gen4 SSD storage. On the cooling side of things, we're bumped down to a 240mm AIO cooler, pre-installed RGB fans, and Windows 11 Home also pre-installed. This system starts at $2099 in its base configuration.

YEYIAN's new Gaming PCs are available for pre-order on Amazon right now, their official website, and Newegg.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

