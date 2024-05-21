HP kills off Spectre, Envy, Pavilion brands: intros new OmniBook and EliteBook Copilot+ laptops

HP has just axed its Spectre, Envy, and Pavilion brands: OmniBook and EliteBook laptops with Copilot+ AI abilities are on the way.

HP has just announced its killing off its Spectre, Envy, and Pavilion brands with the start of its new Copilot+ PCs launching today, introducing the new OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra G1q laptops.

HP's new OmniBook X Copilot+ PC (source: HP)

The new 14-inch HP OmniBook X is available for pre-order right now starting from $1199, packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, with an on-board NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI workloads, with up to 45 TOPS of AI performance.

There's up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-8448 memory, up to 2TB of Gen4 SSD storage, while the 14-inch 2.2K display features a 2240 x 1440 resolution, with an IPS panel and up to 300 nits of brightness. HP is claiming its new OmniBook X Copilot+ laptop features a "record-breaking 26 hours of battery life".

On the connectivity side of things, the OmniBook X laptop features 2 x USB-C (1 x 40Gbps + 1 x 10Gbps) with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x USB-A 10Gbps port, and an audio combo jack. There's Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connectivity.

Next up, is the new HP EliteBook Ultra G1q which features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, on-board NPU, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X-8400 memory, up to 1TB of Gen4 SSD storage, and a 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1440) resolution display with up to 300 nits of brightness.

HP's new EliteBook Ultra G1a Copilot+ PC (source: HP)

For I/O, we've got 2 x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2 with HP Charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There's Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity on the EliteBook Ultra G1q laptop, too.

HP's new EliteBook Ultra G1q laptop starts at $1699.