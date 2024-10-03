Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
Rumor: Assassin's Creed Shadows has a co-op mode - but not at launch, you'll have to wait

Co-op mode to be added post-release will presumably see Naoe and Yasuke fighting side-by-side against enemies, but we don't have any firm details yet.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Assassin's Creed Shadows will have a co-op mode, according to the rumor mill, but this won't be available when the game is first released - it'll arrive down the line somewhat.

This speculation comes from Tom Henderson, a reliable source for Ubisoft-related spillage (as flagged by Wccftech).

The leaker observes that the co-op mode is codenamed 'League' and is under development right now (and it has been for some time - so this isn't an additional component just bolted on, following news of the delay of the game).

Given said delay, we can guess we might be waiting some time for the co-op mode to be added to Assassin's Creed Shadows. Henderson observes that there's no specific timeframe for the mode to be finished and released (it'll be done when it's done, no doubt).

Unfortunately, there are no actual details on how the co-op experience will play out for Assassin's Creed Shadows (and that lack of info also points to this being some way off yet).

There are two protagonists in Assassin's Creed Shadows, Naoe and Yasuke, so it's a fair assumption that we're looking at one player controlling each, watching each other's backs as they both fight against the game's enemies.

As mentioned, Assassin's Creed Shadows was recently delayed, and the launch is now set for February 2025, when it was previously supposed to emerge next month.

Rumor has it that the game wasn't nearly ready for launch, and notably there's been some pretty intense controversy around Shadows of late, and Ubisoft has been criticized in no uncertain terms for disrespecting Japanese culture and history.

NEWS SOURCES:insider-gaming.com, wccftech.com, ubisoft.com

