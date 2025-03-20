Ubisoft responds to Japan government backlash over Assassin's Creed Shadows being disrespectful

Ubisoft has addressed concerns about Assassin's Creed Shadows that were expressed recently by Japanese government officials in parliament.

TL;DR: The Japanese government raised concerns about Assassin's Creed Shadows, citing disrespect to cultural heritage due to in-game actions like shrine destruction and violence. Ubisoft responded with a day-one update making religious items indestructible and reducing bloodshed. These issues arise amid increased tourism in Japan post-pandemic.

The release of Assassin's Creed Shadows has reached the Japanese government, which expressed deep concerns about its contents and how it may translate to events in real life.

Members of Japan's government brought up Ubisoft's recently released Assassin's Creed Shadows in parliament, saying some of the game's contents are disrespectful to Japan's culture and heritage. Officials specifically pointed out how players can destroy sacred religious shrines within the game and how villagers within these shrines can be slaughtered by players.

Additionally, officials pointed out how Ubisoft didn't obtain permission from the organizations and relevant regulatory bodies to put the shrines/landmarks in the game, claiming Ubisoft took them without permission. Ubisoft has now addressed some of these concerns by Japan's government in a day-one update, which now makes the relevant religious items within sacred shrines totally indestructible.

Additionally, the update makes citizens without weapons no longer bleed when attacked by players, which is intended to reduce the amount of blood spilled within sacred shrines. Japan's government officials expressed concerns that enabling players to perform these acts within Assassin's Creed Shadows would inspire tourists to carry them out in real life. These concerns about shrine safety come amid a massive influx of tourism into Japan due to the yen being low and Japan opening up its borders following the pandemic.